Fantasy Football Impact: Josh Jacobs' Status For Week 7 Is To Be Determined

After a six-week-long wait, fantasy football owners are chomping at the bit to see Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs back on the field and get him back in their lineups. However, there is a chance that they could have to wait beyond Week 7.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that he will get a full week of practice, but he is not a lock to play next week after missing so much time. LaFleur said he's been training, but his status is still to be determined: "We feel like he's in a pretty good spot. He's been training, but he's missed the exposure to football."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Josh Jacobs will practice on Wednesday and get a full week of work but TBD on whether he'll play on Sunday at Detroit.



"We feel like he's in a pretty good spot. He's been training, but he's missed the exposure to football." — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 19, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

We expect Jacobs to be out there in Week 7. It would be a shock if they held him out for a week to get in shape. If he's been training, he should be in good enough shape to get on the field.

Jacobs has shown us nothing in his career on the field that would lead us to believe that he has been sitting on his coach eating Cheese Doodles and not keeping in shape for a return. However, there is a chance that he could take a week to ramp up in a more split workload.

He won't necessarily be on a snap count, but he also probably won't see a full bell-cow workload. While we expect him to be in shape, being in shape and handling a near-every-down role in an NFL game are very different.

If you have Jacobs and he's active, you can safely start him this week. The other running backs in Green Bay have been horrible, and they could need Jacobs out there to defeat the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

After a mostly disastrous six weeks, you can now drop all those useless Packers' backup running backs. You can safely cut Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson. There is no reason to hold them and clog up a roster spot because we've already seen how they look if Jacobs goes down, and it's not good. It's certainly not worth holding them as handcuffs just in case.



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