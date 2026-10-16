Josh Jacobs To Be Removed From The Commissioner's Exempt List And In Fantasy Football Lineups As Soon As Week 7

We just got huge and shocking news from the NFL. After all looked lost just yesterday for Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs for the 2026 fantasy football season, the NFL will be removing him from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday, and he is expected to be eligible for Week 7.

ESPN sources: Packers RB Josh Jacobs is being removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list on Monday. The investigation will remain open for the NFL so it reserves the right to add further discipline if and when warranted. Jacobs is expected to be eligible to play in Week 7. pic.twitter.com/sAX0pDV9JT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2026

He was on the commissioner's exempt list due to an incident involving his ex-girlfriend that resulted in him pleading no contest to two misdemeanors, with evidence in the case being sealed by the courts as a point of contention for his return. While the NFL still hasn't viewed the video of the incident, as far as we know, the league has still decided to make him eligible to play.

It's not clear if he will play in Week 7, but he is expected to be allowed to play by the league. As of now, he will be returning with no official punishment from the league of any kind, since the commissioner's exempt list is not a suspension and does not cost him any money.

However, this comes with the caveat that the investigation will remain open, and the league can hand down further discipline at any time if they feel it's necessary. As of now, we are not sure what happened to lead to this decision.

We said almost all season that he would be back in Week 7, but things admittedly looked bleak as recently as yesterday after the recent development in his case. Nevertheless, it looks like he will be back for Week 7 after all.

Fantasy Impact

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

When Jacobs is back on the field, we fully expect him to return to his near bell-cow role. None of the other running backs on the team have done anything to cut into his role. You might want to give him one start before plugging him back into your lineup, but he should be safe to start after that.

However, a potential suspension will likely be looming over him for the rest of the season. He was also a running back we weren't particularly high on coming into the season before he landed on the commissioner's exempt list. Jacobs is an aging running back who has seen a ton of carries, coming off a decline in efficiency in a year that he dealt with injuries.

It could be smart to sell high now if you've held onto him. People tend to overreact to breaking news. If there is someone in your league willing to give up a haul for Jacobs, you should at least listen to what they have to offer. Shop him around and see what offers you get. Don't just take any offer to move him, but also, he might not step in and be a superstar immediately at 28 years old, coming off the couch. Especially behind that Packers' offensive line.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Once Jacobs is back, Lloyd is a handcuff at best and can probably be cast to the waiver wire in most leagues. He barely deserves to be in starting lineups with Jacobs out, so he is essentially useless with Jacobs back, and not a great option if he does end up getting suspended or injured. You can mercifully move on from Lloyd once Jacobs is active for a game.



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