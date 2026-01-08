Dolphins Shockingly Fire Coach Mike McDaniel After Four Seasons
Despite weeks of reporting that Mike McDaniel’s job in Miami would be safe for next season, the Dolphins ultimately decided to fire the coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and McDaniel met this week, and the decision to move on from the coach following four seasons was made afterwards. Ross shared a statement on social media shortly after the news was released.
“After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change. I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach,” Ross said. “I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization. Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward.”
Miami will be searching for a new head coach and a new general manager this offseason after they fired Chris Grier back on Oct. 31. The team could also have a new starting quarterback next season if Tua Tagovailoa chooses to move on from the team. The 2026 Dolphins could be a whole new team at this rate.
McDaniel ends his four-year stint in Miami with a 35–33 record. The Dolphins reached the wild-card round in his first two seasons, but the team lost in both of those first-round matchups. Miami’s 7–10 record this season was the worst one McDaniel’s posted as a coach.
McDaniel has a good chance of finding a new job in the NFL for next season. He already previously popped up as a candidate for the Browns head coach position after the team fired Kevin Stefanski on Monday. There’s six other open coaching spots available across the league as well.