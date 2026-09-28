Fantasy Football Impact: Zach Ertz Expected To Be Active On Monday Night Football For The Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to elevate veteran tight end Zach Ertz from the practice squad, and he is expected to be active tonight for Monday Night Football, with Dallas Goedert facing a multi-week absence due to an MCL injury. It's not clear if he will get the start or how many snaps he will play in his first game since December 7, 2025. Last week, when Goedert went down, Johnny Mundt stepped in as the top pass-catching tight end.

Zach Ertz is expected to be activated from the practice squad for today's game, per @Jeff_McLane



It's been almost 5 years since Ertz played a snap for the Eagles 🤯 — SleeperEagles (@SleeperEagles) September 28, 2026

Fantasy Impact

TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Ertz should serve as a decent fantasy option if he does end up getting the start. If you have an empty roster spot or can still add players and need a tight end, it could be worth it to pick up Ertz to see how he is used tonight.

Despite being 35 years old, he has still been consistently productive at every stop. Last year, in 13 games, he caught 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns. He could be a solid option at tight end for the next few weeks while Goedert is sidelined.

TE Johnny Mundt, Philadelphia Eagles

Hopefully you didn't grab Mundt when Goedert went down. If you did, we would suggest cutting him for Ertz and swapping him out before tonight's game.

It's hard to imagine Mundt being a reliable fantasy option with Ertz on the roster unless he just happens to catch a pass in the end zone. In 114 career games, he has caught four touchdowns, and his last touchdown catch came in 2024.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Getting Ertz in the lineup to replace Goedert should be a boost for the Eagles' quarterback. That passing attack is going to need a serviceable pass-catcher at tight end, which Ertz is.

The way their offense runs and the lack of viable targets while rookie Makai Lemon gets up to speed require it. This should help Hurts out a bit during Goedert's absence with his knee injury.

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