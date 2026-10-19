Fantasy Football Injury Alert: DeMario Douglas & Hunter Henry Become Waiver Wire Targets as Romeo Doubs Heads to IR

Patriots Injury Fallout: Romeo Doubs to Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots received a tough blow to their offense this week, with wide receiver Romeo Doubs landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the Patriots Week 6 win against the New York Jets. As the Patriots shuffle their roster, fantasy managers must quickly adapt to how these changes affect target distribution in New England's high-powered attack.

The #Patriots placed WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve and signed DB Elliott Davison to the 53-man roster.



Doubs will miss a minimum of four games. Pats lose another starter to IR. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 19, 2026

With a minimum four-game absence mandated by an injured reserve stint, Doubs is guaranteed to miss time well past the mid-season threshold, putting his earliest potential return around Week 11. For fantasy managers dealing with tight bench space or multiple bye weeks, Doubs can safely be dropped in standard formats. While he carved out a meaningful deep-threat and red-zone role early in the year, losing a month and a half of availability makes him an unnecessary luxury to stash unless you have deep IR slots available.

Fantasy Football Implications on Patriots Offense

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after catching an eleven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two Waiver Wire Priorities Emerge

DeMario "Pop" Douglas is the undisputed winner in fantasy football value here, and will become a top Week 7 waiver wire priority for fantasy managers. Operating primarily out of the slot, Douglas is in line for an immediate bump in schemed touches, underneath routes, and third-down looks. He currently leads (or is tied for the lead) on the team in targets and touchdowns, and he should be rostered across all formats immediately.

Hunter Henry also stands to pick up substantial intermediate and red-zone work with Doubs out of the picture. Tight end is a volatile landscape, and Henry’s established chemistry with Maye makes him a premier waiver wire target and an immediate TE1 option at the position for as long as Doubs is out.

The Stars Will Continue to Shine

The impact on Drake Maye is relatively minor here. While losing an efficient target hurts overall depth, Maye’s dual-threat dynamism and high-volume passing floor keep him firmly locked in as a weekly fantasy starter and QB1 with weekly QB1 overall upside.

Expect an immediate spike in volume for A.J. Brown, as well. As Brown works his way back to full health, the vacated targets left by Doubs will funnel heavily toward New England's alpha wideout (as evidenced by the 10 targets Brown saw in his first game back after Doubs was injured). Brown was already a locked-in WR1, but his ceiling climbs even higher with fewer mouths to feed on the perimeter.

Depth Pieces for Deeper Fantasy Leagues and Streaming

Both Efton Chism and Kyle Williams will see an uptick in offensive snap counts as the team tries to replace Doubs' perimeter presence. Chism and Williams are worth monitoring in deeper leagues or dynasty formats, but they remain speculative adds for managers looking for streaming options until we see how the snap distribution shakes out on game day.

Mack Hollins remains sidelined on injured reserve, meaning he won't provide immediate relief, though he could factor into the rotation later in the year once healthy. Meanwhile, backup tight end Eli Raridon will operate primarily as a blocking complement to Henry, keeping his fantasy outlook quiet barring an injury to the starter. He's started to see red zone looks over the last few weeks, and could be a sneaky tight end streaming option moving forward.