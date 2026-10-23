Fantasy Football Injury Alert: Emanuel Wilson Gets One Last Dance with Zach Charbonnet Ruled OUT for Week 7

Fantasy Football Implications: Zach Charbonnet Declared OUT for Week 7

In an abrupt change from positive news out of Seattle earlier on Friday, Zach Charbonnet has now been declared out for Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The good news is this doesn't seem to be a long-term worry, but the bad news is that Charbonnet managers will have to wait one more week to get him back in their lineups.

Fantasy managers holding Charbonnet on their rosters need to exercise a bit of patience, but the long-term payoff is shaping up nicely. Following his recovery from a major knee reconstruction stemming from last postseason, Charbonnet has been working his way back, and the team has carefully mapped out his integration. While he won't be playing this week, head coach Mike Macdonald has emphasized that this is all part of a structured plan rather than any sort of physical setback.

Nick Emmanwori came up with a new hip injury and is questionable for #Seahawks vs Chiefs Sunday night, Mike Macdonald says.



Zach Charbonnet is OUT. No setback. “Part of the plan.” Says the RB’s doing great in his return from knee reconstruction @933KJR pic.twitter.com/rj6lregllI — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 23, 2026

Looking ahead, managers should view Charbonnet as a high-upside asset to hold. With Jadarian Price currently sidelined on Injured Reserve, the runway is wide open for Charbonnet to step directly into a dominant, clear-cut RB1 role for the Seahawks as early as next week against the Chicago Bears. Even when Price eventually works his way back from IR later in the season, Charbonnet's skill set and projected volume should anchor him as the lead option in Seattle's backfield. If you have been stashing him through his rehab window, the reward for your patience is almost here, and he should slot right back into starting lineups as an RB2/Flex play with potential RB1 upside if all goes well in his return.

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects on Seahawks Backfield

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs for a two-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While fantasy managers await Charbonnet's full workload expansion, the temporary void in the Seahawks' backfield creates a cascading set of short-term expectations for the rest of the backfield.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks



Wilson is set to handle another heavy week of work against the Chiefs. Operating primarily as a tough, between-the-tackles power option, Wilson's fantasy viability relies heavily on game script and whether the Seahawks can stay competitive. He isn't a top-30 back in our Week 7 Running Back Rankings as he faces a tough Chiefs run defense. While Wilson isn't a horrible play, he shouldn't serve as much more than a flex option for managers looking to get through bye weeks.

RB Velus Jones Jr., Seattle Seahawks and RB George Holani, Seattle Seahawks

For anyone digging deep into the waiver wire of massive leagues, both Jones and Holani represent long-shot lottery tickets. Holani is typically utilized in specialized pass-blocking and short-yardage or check-down scenarios, capping his ceiling strictly to PPR formats. Meanwhile, Jones brings a dash of open-field speed and explosive versatility, but neither player offers reliable weekly floors. Treat them strictly as dart-throw stashes for the absolute deepest formats where every single touch or gadget snap matters.