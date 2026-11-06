Fantasy Football Injury Alert: Garrett Wilson Ruled OUT for Week 9 Opens Door for Two Jets Sleepers

Garrett Wilson Absence Sparks Massive Fantasy Upside for Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr.

The fantasy football landscape for Sunday’s Week 9 slate just experienced a seismic shift. New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced that star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is officially ruled out against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Wilson sidelined due to a concussion, a staggering 26.4% of the Jets' target share (along with his alpha downfield presence) is left entirely up for grabs.

Garrett Wilson is OUT for Sunday, Aaron Glenn said. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 6, 2026

For fantasy football managers scrambling for plug-and-play options (or looking for tournament-winning DFS value), this news transforms secondary pass-catchers Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. from deep sleepers into high-upside plays against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects

Garrett Wilson’s absence forces Geno Smith to look elsewhere to sustain the passing game. While the veteran quarterback has provided a steady hand under center this season (completing 69% of his passes with 12 touchdowns), he cannot rely on a single dominant alpha. Instead, the offensive scheme must pivot to a distributed approach, directly benefiting Mitchell and Cooper Jr., who have flashed incredible efficiency on limited touches all year. If either player is still available on the waiver wire, they should be scooped up immediately.

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adonai Mitchell enters this matchup with wind in his sails. Whenever Mitchell has been on the field this season, he commands attention, hauling in 16 receptions for 265 yards and a score on 27 targets. Mitchell handles a higher raw target volume and wins downfield with elite explosiveness. Without Wilson drawing safety help, Mitchell is locked in as a primary outside vertical threat against the Chiefs.

Kansas City boasts a disciplined defense that ranks fourth in points allowed, but they can be beaten outside the numbers if opposing offenses push the pace. Mitchell’s ability to stretch the field makes him a high-ceiling WR2 or flex play who can pay off his price tag on just four or five explosive catches.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) celebrates after catching a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Mitchell represents raw target volume, Omar Cooper Jr. represents hyper-efficient explosiveness. Cooper has pulled in 12 of his 13 targets for 248 yards and two touchdowns, averaging an elite 13.7 fantasy points per game in his limited sample size. Cooper makes the most of every single route he runs. With the Jets missing their primary red-zone threat in Wilson, Cooper’s crisp route-running and soft hands make him a prime candidate to soak high-leverage targets inside the 20-yard line.

Kansas City has kept opponents out of the end zone efficiently, but slot and intermediate coverage is where disciplined route-runners like Cooper can find soft spots in zone coverage. His efficiency floor projects him an extremely safe high-floor flex option with sneaky upside.