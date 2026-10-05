Fantasy Injury Breakdown: Jayden Daniels Returns to QB1 Territory While Marcus Mariota Can Return to Waiver Wires

With Jayden Daniels practicing again after a Week 2 dislocated elbow and expected to return following his multi-week absence, fantasy football managers finally get back the QB1 they spent valuable draft capital on. Meanwhile, Marcus Mariota is dealing with an injury of his own and will likely miss time.

Quinn said Jayden Daniels will be a full participant for the #Commanders in practice this week. That puts him on track to return against the Giants. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 4, 2026

Daniels returns just in time for a favorable Week 5 NFC East clash against the New York Giants. While soft-tissue or joint injuries can occasionally cause passing inefficiency early on, Daniels’ rushing floor keeps him locked in as a QB1 in all formats. His ability to extend plays with his legs makes him immune to cold starts, and against a Giants defense that often struggles to contain mobile quarterbacks, he should be inserted into lineups immediately.

Conversely, Marcus Mariota is safe to drop in all standard leagues as his MCL injury will reportedly cause him to miss time. While Mariota delivered a few notable moments (including a three-touchdown performance in Washington's upset over Seattle) his time as a weekly streamer is over. Unless you are in a deep Superflex or 2-QB format where holding premier backup quarterbacks is mandatory, free up that roster spot for a high-upside stash on the waiver wire.

Let's next take a look at what Daniels’ return to action means for the rest of the fantasy football value of the rest of the Commanders' offense.

Fantasy Football Impact on Commanders Offense: Upgrades Across the Board

A healthy Daniels elevates the ceiling for every skill player on Washington’s roster. Here's how the rest of the unit shapes up:

Wide Receiver and Tight End

Terry McLaurin was hobbled by a late-week hamstring issue in Week 4, but when healthy, he remains Daniels’ primary downfield target. Provided his hamstring checks out clear in midweek practice, McLaurin steps right back into trusted WR2/Flex territory.

Stefon Diggs has maintained a steady floor, but Daniels’ deep-ball accuracy and play-making ability give Diggs a Flex floor with WR2 upside. Diggs had shown a connection with Daniels to start the season, so he'll look to pick up where he left off.

Chig Okonkwo has settled in as a reliable check-down valve in the Commanders offense in his first season with the team. Daniels’ willingness to stretch the field vertically might slightly reduce raw short-yardage targets, but it vastly increases red-zone scoring opportunities for Okonkow. The veteran remains a TE2 streaming option whose touchdown equity gets a boost with Daniels driving the offense.

Running Backs

With Daniels back to draw defensive eyes on run looks, Jacory Croskey-Merritt gains extra efficiency on interior carries, making him a solid Flex option with some RB2 upside.

Signed to add veteran depth, Austin Ekeler immediately absorbed third-down and passing-down duties with Rachaad White out in Week 4. Daniels historically excels at making quick dump-offs when pressured, making Ekeler a sneaky PPR play and a target-dependent Flex as long as White is injured.

Dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of Week 4 practice, Rachaad White’s stock is trending downward. Even when healthy, he faces a crowded backfield in a shared committee alongside Croskey-Merritt and Ekeler. White is best viewed as a bench hold until his health and role clear up.

Final Fantasy Takeaways

Plug Jayden Daniels right back into your starting lineup with confidence, drop Mariota everywhere except Superflex, and enjoy the efficiency bump for Diggs, McLaurin, Okonkwo, and the Washington ground game.