Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Mike Evans OUT for Week 10 Gives Huge Value Boost for Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel

As fantasy football managers prepare their rosters for a crucial Week 10 slate, a massive injury domino has fallen for the San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver corps as wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's matchup in Dallas against the Cowboys.

#49ers injury report for Sunday:



OUT - WR Mike Evans (Achilles)



Questionable - CB Deommodore Lenoir (foot), CB Renardo Green (back), OT Trent Williams (shoulder), CB Upton Stout (shoulder), LB Dre Greenlaw (knee), CB Nate Hobbs (adductor), DT C.J. West (knee) — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 13, 2026

While losing a primary weapon is a blow to the offense, the timing opens up an immediate wave of fantasy football upside thanks to simultaneous positive updates regarding Deebo Samuel and newly-acquired wideout Keenan Allen.

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects

For fantasy purposes, Evans being sidelined leaves a massive void of high-value targets in the San Francisco passing game handled by quarterback Brock Purdy. Week in and week out, Evans acts as the definitive focal point of the downfield attack. With him on the sideline for another week, those premium targets must be distributed elsewhere, significantly elevating the floors and ceilings of the remaining playmakers.

WR Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ripple effects of Evans being out are amplified by recent roster transactions. Traded to San Francisco earlier in the week, Keenan Allen will play on Sunday and will step into an injury-riddled receiver room that offers a lot of fantasy upside.

Keenan Allen will play for the 49ers in Dallas on Sunday — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 13, 2026

Though integrating into a new playbook mid-season can sometimes cap a player's initial output, Evans’ absence fast-tracks Allen's timeline to relevance. QB Brock Purdy will need to lean heavily on Allen's veteran savvy to handle high-volume slot and intermediate work. For fantasy managers scrambling for a plug-and-play option, Allen instantly vaults into strong flex consideration given the expected heavy volume right out of the gate. We currently have him ranked as a top-40 WR in our Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings.

WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) runs after the catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compounding the positive news for the San Francisco's offense, the 49ers also confirmed that Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is good to go with no injury designation for Sunday's contest. Samuel missed time dealing with a hamstring issue, but his full clearance couldn't come at a better time for a depleted receiver room.

With Evans out and Samuel returning alongside Allen, Deebo's fantasy outlook skyrockets for Week 10. Samuel is a dynamic weapon who commands manufactured touches both through the air and out of the backfield. Fantasy managers who weathered his absence can safely slide him back into starting lineups as a flex option with similar upside to Allen (though with less of a ceiling in PPR leagues).

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scores a rushing touchdown during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Purdy heads into Sunday's matchup in Dallas with an upgraded cast of playmakers (compared to what he would have had). Even with Mike Evans sidelined, the return of Deebo Samuel and the immediate integration of newly acquired wideout Keenan Allen give Purdy a lot to work with in the short-to-intermediate game. Purdy's high completion rate and elite efficiency make him a high-floor QB1 this week, especially against a Cowboys defense that could struggle to bottle up San Francisco's newly reinforced set of weapons.

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) catches the football during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Kittle remains a cornerstone of the 49ers' passing attack and a premier option at tight end. With Evans out of the lineup and the offense working through a transition phase as Allen gets up to speed, Purdy is expected to lean heavily on his most trusted safety valves over the middle and in the red zone. Kittle’s ability to turn short targets into explosive gains makes him an elite play this week, carrying overall TE1 upside in any fantasy format.