Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Quinshon Judkins Escapes Major Injury and Dylan Sampson Set to Return from IR

Cleveland Backfield Shuffle: Quinshon Judkins' Ankle Injury Muddies the Fantasy Football Landscape of the Browns' Backfield

As the Cleveland Browns gear up for a pivotal Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, fantasy football managers are staring at a full-blown backfield emergency. Recent updates out of Cleveland have turned a routine injury report into a complex multi-layered puzzle, forcing fantasy managers to re-evaluate their rosters and upcoming waiver wire claims.

The game of injury dominoes initially started when Quinshon Judkins was labeled day-to-day by head coach Todd Monken following an ankle "tweak." Adding immediate alarm, Judkins was spotted leaving the facility in a walking boot. While Monken has routinely avoided ruling out core players early in the week, a walking boot is a glaring red flag for a running back's explosiveness and availability heading into a Sunday divisional battle.

Browns coach Todd Monken wouldn’t rule out any of the team’s injured players for the Week 6 home game against the Ravens.



RB Quinshon Judkins is day to day after a “tweak” in his ankle. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 12, 2026

To make matters worse, primary backup Raheim Sanders is also dealing with a hip injury he picked up recently, leaving the team's primary ground game severely short-handed. While Sanders would be the player to grab on the Week 6 waiver wire if Judkins is unable to play, this situation is unfortunately a lot more complicated with all the moving pieces.

Fantasy Impact and Waiver Strategy

Dylan Sampson's Potential Return

With both Judkins and Sanders banged up, the Browns may have to lean heavily on reinforcements for Week 6. And on that topic, Monken also announced that the team will open Dylan Sampson’s practice window this week as he works his way back from a knee injury. While throwing a player straight back into a massive workload after an injury carries inherent risk, Sampson offers a vital safety net for a depleted offense (and depleted fantasy football rosters).

#Browns HC Todd Monken said they'll open Dylan Sampson's practice window this week as he gets closer to return from his knee injury. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 12, 2026

Sampon's potential return adds yet another wrinkle to this evolving jigsaw puzzle, so we won't blame fantasy managers whose heads on spinning on what to do for their fantasy football squads.

Jaleel McLaughlin as a Fantasy Football Lottery Ticket

In a doomsday scenario where Judkins, Sanders, and Sampons are out for Week 6, Jaleel McLaughlin would jump into high-priority fantasy consideration. Known for his elite burst and change-of-pace utility, McLaughlin would be perfectly positioned, in this scenario, to capture passing-down work and supplementary touches.

The Final Verdict

For fantasy football managers, this backfield has transformed into a high-stakes chess match (and headache). If you roster Quinshon Judkins, brace for a potential absence or limited snap share against a stout Ravens defense, making contingency planning an absolute must.

Check your waiver wire for Week 6, and create a pecking order with your claims and FAAB bids. For now, Raheim Sanders is the priority handcuff. If Dylan Sampson is still sitting out there unrostered, he represents an instant-impact pickup who can provide immediate PPR utility. Meanwhile, stash Jaleel McLaughlin as a high-upside speculative play if you have an open bench spot and/or are in a deeper fantasy league. Monitor Cleveland's practice reports closely all week long with our news updates, as this fluid situation will dictate waiver wire decisions and plenty of fantasy matchups in Week 6.