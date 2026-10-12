David Montgomery, Quinshon Judkins And Other Week 5 Fantasy Football Injuries

Sunday’s Week 5 NFL slate has come to a close and fantasy football managers across all platforms will be tasked with navigating injuries to key contributors. As the league gears up for Week 6, some fantasy players will look to the trade block or waiver wire, looking to replace production from some of football’s biggest stars. Here are some notable knocks to stars from Week 5 for managers to consider ahead of Week 6 and beyond:

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings - TE

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) heads to the locker room after a play against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite some notable injury concerns during the week, with Jordan Addison missing Week 5, and early in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints, the Minnesota Vikings moved to 5-0 on the young season. Star tight end T.J. Hockenson went down with a concussion early on Sunday, hauling in his lone target for seven yards prior to his exit.

Vikings ruled out TE TJ Hockenson due to a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Hockenson enters Week 6 ranked as TE13 in PPR despite his early exit on Sunday, and will work his way through the league’s concussion protocol ahead of Minnesota’s upcoming bye week. He’ll have extra time to return for a Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and should maintain his stellar production down the stretch of the season.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers - WR

The San Francisco 49ers have been ravaged by injuries throughout the offense early in the 2026 NFL season, a trend that continued in Week 5 despite a massive win over the Seattle Seahawks. Star wideout Deebo Samuel left Sunday’s win over the reigning Super Bowl champs with an apparent leg injury, and was unable to return.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Sr. is out for the remainder of the game due to a hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

He tallied two catches for 21 yards, adding two carries for four rushing yards on the ground before suffering a hamstring injury that could sideline the veteran wideout for an extended period. Samuel is set to undergo an MRI later this afternoon, and fantasy players will be tasked with monitoring his status entering Week 6.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets - TE

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) is introduced before a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first three weeks of the season, highly touted rookie Kenyon Sadiq emerged as one of fantasy’s top tight ends, but has since endured a series of quiet performances. Injuries were to blame for Sadiq’s struggles in Weeks 4 and 5, and he’ll enter concussion protocol following an early exit in Sunday’s narrow win over the Cleveland Browns.

Status alert: Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) won't return Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 11, 2026

The New York Jets will enter Week 6 gearing up for a matchup against the New England Patriots, and could be without Sadiq for the trip to Foxboro. Mason Taylor stepped up in Sadiq’s absence on Sunday, hauling in each of his three targets for 24 yards.

KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns - WR

The Browns suffered two crucial losses that hampered the offense on Sunday against New York, one of which came in the receiving corps as rookie wideout KC Concepcion went down with a head injury following a questionable hit from star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Concepcion is in jeopardy of missing Cleveland’s Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, with fellow rookie Denzel Boston stepping in as the unquestioned WR1 for the Browns’ offense.

Browns WR KC Concepcion has been ruled out with a head injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Concepcion has been a focal point of Cleveland’s offense early in the season, and has been utilized creatively with potential rushing upside and plenty of volume in the passing game. He was limited to just one catch for five yards, but still presents plenty of fantasy upside despite his recent injury. Concepcion commands a crucial share of Cleveland’s total targets, and projects to post a few notable fantasy performances down the stretch of the season.

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns - RB

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries the ball as New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland’s second notable injury came in the run game, losing star running back Quinshon Judkins during the loss to New York. The second-year back left Sunday’s game with an apparent lower leg injury, and was seen walking in a boot following the game. Judkins will undergo further testing this afternoon to determine the severity of his injury, leaving the Browns’ running back room severely undermanned heading into Week 6.

Quinshon Judkins seen wearing a boot on right foot in locker room, per @ceasterlingABJ. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 11, 2026

Fellow running back Raheim Sanders left the game with an injury, putting greater emphasis on Judkins making a timely return to action. He checks into Week 6 ranked as RB20 in fantasy, but has clear fantasy value as the cemented lead back in the Browns’ offense. He is a quality RB2/FLEX player for the remainder of the season.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots - RB

Patriots star running back and the second Ohio State rusher on our list TreVeyon Henderson has dealt with several nagging issues that have hampered production early in his second season. During New England’s blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Henderson exited due to an ankle injury and never returned.

Patriots lost running back TreVeyon Henderson to an ankle injury and starting left tackle Will Campbell to a knee injury.



Story via @MikeReiss:https://t.co/IXkT6jcglR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

Despite limited action, Henderson managed four carries for 22 yards, adding three catches for 21 yards in the passing game. He’s set to be re-evaluated later today to determine the timetable for his return, and the team will continue to monitor his status throughout the week ahead of its matchup against the Jets.

Roman Wilson / Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers - WR

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) is introduced for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers have suddenly become thin at wide receiver following two crucial losses in Week 5. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Colts, the team placed veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. on Injured Reserve, sidelining him for at least four games. During the win over Indianapolis, the team lost breakout receiver Roman Wilson due to a finger injury, sidelining the Michigan product for multiple weeks.

Wilson carried significant momentum into Week 5 prior to his injury, posting back-to-back 15-point performances in PPR in Weeks 3 and 4. Rookie Germie Bernard flashed value in Wilson’s absence, tallying six catches for 80 yards over nine targets. He’ll step into Pittsburgh’s WR2 role with Wilson and Pittman sidelined for multiple weeks.

Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles - RB

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) leaves the field after an injury during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Eagles were forced to feature a committee backfield with star running back Saquon Barkley sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury. Backup Will Shipley was thrust into a premier role for Philadelphia’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but went down with a foot injury early in the loss.

Eagles RB Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars that now could sideline him multiple weeks, per source.



With Saquon Barkley dealing with a hamstring injury, Tank Bigsby on IR and Shipley hurt, the Eagles’ RB injuries are… pic.twitter.com/k9lNom619o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia in Week 5, and will miss multiple weeks with the injury. Barkley is still considered week-to-week with a hamstring issue, and Tank Bigsby recently landed on IR. The Eagles’ running back duties will be left to Dameon Pierce for Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons - QB

The Atlanta Falcons took the Baltimore Ravens down to the wire in Week 5, suffering an overtime loss following an injury to starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix suffered a rib injury that forced him out of Sunday night’s loss, and he’s set to undergo an MRI this afternoon. He completed 19 of his 32 attempts for 240 yards and a touchdown, posting 14.4 fantasy points and a QB13 finish for Week 5, prior to Monday Night Football.

Falcons QB Michael Penix is expected to undergo an MRI today on his ribs to determine how much, if any time, he would miss. https://t.co/RpZorR4Wxu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

Penix stated that he doesn’t believe the injury will sideline him long term, though he could miss the team’s Week 6 clash against the Chicago Bears. Tua Tagovailoa will likely take the reins under center, which could hamper the team’s passing offense following a lackluster performance after taking over on Sunday night.

David Montgomery, Houston Texans - RB

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) reacts to wide receiver Nico Collins (12) touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite securing their first win of the season, the Houston Texans exited Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a notable injury in the backfield. Starting running back David Montgomery suffered a groin injury after racking up five carries for 11 yards, forcing him out for the remainder of the game.

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he considers RB David Montgomery’s groin injury to be “week to week”. pic.twitter.com/2uyZCODiH6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

Montgomery received an official update already, and has been designated week-to-week as he recovers from the groin issue. Backup Woody Marks will be thrust into Houston’s lead role on the ground, presenting notable upside until Montgomery returns to action. Marks racked up 15 carries for 62 yards, with four catches for 23 receiving yards.

Read More Fantasy On SI News