Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Roman Wilson Injury Opens Door for Two Week 6 Waiver Wire Targets

Fantasy Football Impact: Roman Wilson’s Injury Opens Up Major Opportunities for Steelers Pass-Catchers

After losing Michael Pittman Jr. to Injured Reserve last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with another significant blow to their offensive depth. Wide receiver Roman Wilson is expected to miss a couple of weeks after suffering a finger injury during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson sustained the injury in the first half when a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers was contested, resulting in a dislocated finger that forced him straight to the locker room.

Steelers WR Roman Wilson is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a finger injury suffered Sunday, per source. He’s still gathering info and seeking a second opinion. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 12, 2026

As the Steelers prepare to navigate the next few weeks without a budding piece of their receiver room, fantasy managers are scrambling to figure out how targets and red-zone opportunities will be redistributed. Let's dig into a breakdown of the fantasy football ripple effects across the Steelers offense.

Two Week 6 Waiver Wire Targets Emerge

With Wilson sidelined, Germie Bernard will step directly into the spotlight. Bernard has flashed immense potential, and an expanded route tree and snap count make him a priority waiver wire pickup and an immediate flex consideration in deeper formats. Bernard led the Steelers with nine targets in Week 5 and put up a respectable six catches for 80 receiving yards, so we've already seen his potential in more of a featured role.

Alongside Bernard, tight end Pat Freiermuth stands to gain a massive boost in consistent volume. Freiermuth is already a trusted safety blanket (coming off a two-touchdown game), but the absence of a vertical threat like Wilson means Aaron Rodgers should lean even more heavily on intermediate routes over the middle, pushing Freiermuth into TE1 territory. Freiermuth is available in most fantasy leagues, and will be a strong waiver wire add for managers looking for help at tight end.

DK Metcalf’s Ceiling Rises

For DK Metcalf, this injury creates a classic high-volume scenario. Defenses already shade extra coverage toward Metcalf, but with fewer perimeter alternatives healthy, his target share could approach elite levels. While he might face more bracket coverage, the sheer volume of designed looks and deep targets guarantees that his weekly fantasy ceiling remains safely intact. Metcalf is a volatile player who has a low floor, but this news provides him with a WR1 ceiling with the right type of volume.

Jaylen Warren and Darnell Washington Should See Expanded Roles

Already a dynamic weapon, Jaylen Warren is locked in for an enhanced role in the passing game. Expect adjustments that dial up quick check-downs, screens, and designed swing passes to keep the chains moving and ease pressure on the depleted receiving corps. This news further elevates Warren's floor significantly in PPR formats.

Darnell Washington could now become a primary beneficiary near the goal line. Without Wilson’s presence on the field, Washington’s massive frame makes him a prime candidate for heightened red-zone targets and high-leverage scoring opportunities. He's still no more than a tight end streamer, however.

Aaron Rodgers Should Maintain Fantasy Value

For veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, losing a developing weapon like Wilson is frustrating, but his elite processing allows him to adapt quickly. Rodgers will have to hyper-target his remaining trusted options, leaning on Metcalf to stretch the field while utilizing Freiermuth, Bernard, and Warren to orchestrate a high-efficiency passing attack. Though the overall margin for error shrinks for the Steelers' offense, Rodgers' ability to distribute the ball keeps his weekly fantasy floor stable (albeit with a slight reliance on efficiency over sheer volume).