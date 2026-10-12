Fantasy Football Week 6 Stock Watch Risers: Is Jaylen Warren an RB1 Lock? Can Managers Trust Mike Evans?

Fantasy Football Week 5 Stock Watch Risers: Is Jaylen Warren a RB1 Lock? Can You Trust Mike Evans?

Target share shifts, injury-forced backfield takeovers, and monster passing outputs defined Sunday’s Week 5 slate. While seeing massive stat lines creates instant waiver wire and trade-target buzz, smart fantasy football managers know how to separate sustainable, season-long momentum from temporary, circumstantial spikes.

Let's take a look at five key players who surged this week, along with the fantasy verdict on whether they represent the Real Deal or Fool’s Gold.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Week 5 Risers

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren delivered an absolute masterclass in Pittsburgh's 34-22 victory over the Colts. Operating as the true engine of the Steelers' offense with Rico Dowdle sidelined, Warren racked up 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while adding 6 receptions for 87 yards and another score through the air—highlighted by a spectacular 80-yard house call on a dump-off pass.

Warren has put together three straight elite performances, showcasing explosive upside both as a runner and a pass-catcher. Even when Dowdle returns to split touches, Warren has clearly seized the high-value touches in this offense and proved he has game-breaking ability every time he touches the ball. He is firmly locked into the weekly RB1 conversation.

Verdict: Real Deal

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers stayed red-hot in Week 5, completing 22-of-31 passes for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win against Indianapolis. This marks his third consecutive game throwing for three touchdowns, as the veteran signal-caller continues to look comfortable in Mike McCarthy's scheme.

While Rodgers' high efficiency and 10:4 TD:INT ratio are impressive, fantasy managers need to exercise caution. Much of his output has been fueled by massive run-after-catch plays from his playmakers (such as Warren's 80-yard touchdown) rather than heavy passing volume. He's also dealing with wide receiver injuries with Michael Pittman on IR and Roman Wilson now hurt. Without offering any rushing baseline, Rodgers remains dependent on multi-touchdown games to deliver QB1 fantasy finishes. He is a fine superflex option or streamer, but don't expect set-it-and-forget-it top-8 QB numbers rest-of-season.

Verdict: Fool’s Gold

TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Likely was the ultimate stat-sheet stuffer in Week 5, erupting for 11 catches on 13 targets for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns. This follows a Week 4 performance where he also commanded double-digit targets, cementing his role as a featured target in the Giants' passing attack.

Tight end is often a fantasy wasteland, but Likely's recent usage isn't a fluke. The Giants have consistently schemed to get him involved, and he is being drawn up as a primary read in key areas of the field—especially in the red zone. With consecutive weeks of elite target volume, Likely has officially transcended streamer status and vaulted himself into the top tier of weekly tight end starters.

Verdict: Real Deal

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson turned in another solid fantasy day during New England's 45-17 blowout win over the Raiders, rushing 13 times for 64 yards and a touchdown while adding 3 catches for 21 yards. It marks back-to-back games with double-digit fantasy points and a goal-line score for the veteran back.

The biggest takeaway for Stevenson's outlook moving forward is the health of TreVeyon Henderson, who exited Week 5 early due to an ankle injury. If Henderson misses extended time, Stevenson steps right into a bell-cow volume role behind a Patriots offense that is clicking on all cylinders. Even in a split backfield, Stevenson gets the high-leverage goal-line carries, making him a reliable RB2 with or without Henderson.

Verdict: Real Deal

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans enjoyed his best performance of the season in a 32-29 win over Seattle, hauling in 7 of his 10 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown. It was his first double-digit target game of the campaign and his first 100-yard receiving output.

While Evans remains a Hall of Fame-caliber receiver, his sudden explosion was heavily dictated by circumstance. San Francisco's wide receiver corps has been completely decimated by injuries, leaving Evans as virtually the only healthy wideout of note on the roster. Opposing defenses will quickly adjust by rolling safety coverage his way, and his overall efficiency could struggle when key pass-catchers return to re-establish the offensive balance. Enjoy the big week, but treat Evans as a touchdown-dependent WR2 option rather than an elite WR1.

Verdict: Fool’s Gold as a WR1