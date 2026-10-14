Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Sell High on Emanuel Wilson with Zach Charbonnet Potentially Returning Week 7

The Seahawks Backfield Fantasy Football Crossroads

The fantasy football landscape is bracing for a major shift in Seattle. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet has a “legitimate chance” to make his long-awaited season debut in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, following a cautious recovery from the torn ACL he suffered back in January.

Fowler: Zach Charbonnet (knee) has "legitimate chance" to make season debut in Week 7. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 14, 2026

While Charbonnet is expected to sit out the team's upcoming Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos, his impending return will ripple through the value of three key running backs. For fantasy football managers looking to optimize their rosters, Zach Charbonnet is a priority stash, Emanuel Wilson is a screaming sell-high, and rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price presents a fascinating market opportunity. Here's a look at what fantasy football managers should do with this Charbonnet news.

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against Carolina Panthers safeties Nick Scott (21) and Lathan Ransom (22) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stash Zach Charbonnet Immediately

Charbonnet has been sidelined on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list all season, but his 21-day practice window is open, and he is nearing full health. When a talented back with high-draft pedigree nears a return to a high-powered offense, you always want him securely on your roster before he hits waivers.

Even if it takes a week or two to ramp up his snap share post-debut, Charbonnet steps into an environment where a featured role is entirely up for grabs. If impatient league mates dropped him during his prolonged absence, scoop him up from the waiver wire immediately.

Sell High on Emanuel Wilson

Emanuel Wilson has been a temporary fantasy savior, stepping into a heavy-volume workhorse role. He handled 20 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against San Francisco, following up on his monster 27-point PPR outing in Week 4.

However, his efficiency hasn't always matched the box-score volume (hovering around 3.1 yards per carry against the 49ers), and ball-security issues loom large after a recent fumble. Most importantly, Wilson's value is built on a temporary monopoly of touches. Once the backfield gets healthier, Wilson is projected to tumble back into a volatile committee role. Use his recent multi-touch outputs to try and sell high on him to a running-back-needy manager for a stable WR2 right now.

Buy Low on Jadarian Price

With Charbonnet nearing a return, fantasy managers need to look closely at first-round rookie Jadarian Price. Price was drafted 32nd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft as a potential workhorse back, but his early-season output has fluctuated as he learns the pro game and now deals with an injury.

Panic from managers over a crowded room once Charbonnet returns (coupled with Wilson's recent high-volume games and Price's stint on Injured Reserve) might cause Price's dynasty and redraft value to dip temporarily. If an impatient manager in your league is worried about a three-headed committee down the line, buy the dip on Price. His long-term explosive upside in this scheme remains too high to ignore.

The Bottom Line

Windows in fantasy football close fast. Cash in on Emanuel Wilson’s peak volume via trade, stash Zach Charbonnet off the waiver wire if available, and try to pry Jadarian Price away from a manager panicking about a crowded Seattle backfield.