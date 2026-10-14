Week 6 RB Usage Report: Backfield Shifts and the Fantasy Football Impacts for Aaron Jones, Emanuel Wilson, and More

Week 6 RB Usage Report: Backfield Shifts and Fantasy Football Ripple Effects

As we look past the Week 5 data and prep our lineups for Week 6, backfield workloads are shifting in major ways. Injuries, mounting inefficiencies, and incoming reinforcements are forcing fantasy managers to make tough calls on key running backs.

We've already taken a look at WR/TE targets, so let's pivot to five notable running back situations from Week 5. We can use these usage reports to evaluate who is gaining momentum, who is facing a timeshare squeeze, and how you should manage your fantasy roster moving forward.

Oct 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates afetr the game against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Week 5 Line: Leading the backfield load in a high-efficiency offense

Usage Profile: Lead runner holding down the fort before a backfield return

Aaron Jones has been handling primary duties for Minnesota, but fantasy managers need to keep an eye on the horizon: Jordan Mason is nearing a return from Injured Reserve. While Jones has maintained steady production through his veteran savvy and pass-catching chops, Mason's eventual re-entry threatens to carve out a significant chunk of early-down and short-yardage work. Treat Jones as a high-end RB2 for now, but be prepared for a potential timeshare squeeze soon and explore a sell-high deal.

The Verdict: RB2 with an expiration date

RB Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5 Line: 14 carries, 68 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 10 receiving yards, 1 touchdown (16 total touches)

Usage Profile: Veteran presence pushing for a larger share amid struggles from the starter

Whispers out of Cincinnati suggest the coaching staff is closely evaluating running back touches with Chase Brown hitting a rough patch. Perine took full advantage in Week 5 against Miami, quietly logging 14 carries to Brown’s 13 while punching in a six-yard receiving touchdown. While Brown still commands plenty of overall attention and the Bengals are on a Week 6, Perine’s efficient downhill running and trust in high-leverage situations make him a priority waiver wire stash and a flex option with standalone value.

The Verdict: Rising Asset (Must-add handcuff with independent flex upside)

RB Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins

Week 5 Line: 18 carries, 88 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown (18 total touches)

Usage Profile: Clear lead ground option commanding heavy volume

Ollie Gordon appears to have firmly seized control of the Miami backfield. In Week 5 against Cincinnati, Gordon out-carried Jaylen Wright 18 to 6, rumbling for 88 yards and a goal-line score. He displayed great vision on cutbacks and handled the dirty work inside the five-yard line. Though his lack of receiving deployment caps his ultimate ceiling in full-PPR formats, his locked-in rushing volume makes him an invaluable weekly asset.

The Verdict: Real Deal (Solid RB2/Flex based on pure volume)

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Week 5 Line: 20 carries, 61 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown; 2 receptions, 11 receiving yards (22 total touches)

Usage Profile: Temporary workhorse carrying the load ahead of upcoming injuries returning

Emanuel Wilson continues to deliver heavy production while filling in for Seattle's banged-up backfield, turning 22 total touches into 72 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco. However, fantasy managers must factor in the timeline: Zach Charbonnet is likely returning to action very soon, which will drastically alter Wilson's snap share. Enjoy the high-end production for one more slate, but recognize his window as a bellcow is closing.

The Verdict: Rental RB2 (Enjoy the final week before backfield gets crowded)

RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Week 5 Line: Stepping into an expanded role with backfield injuries piling up

Usage Profile: Emerging piece in a shifting committee

Houston's backfield is undergoing a massive transformation with David Montgomery sidelined due to injury. Prior to Montgomery's absence, touches were already beginning to even out between the veterans and the ascending younger options. Woody Marks stands to benefit immensely from this opening, offering upside if he can command (and hold) the majority of the high-value touches in the Texans' offense.

The Verdict: High-Priority Add (Immediate flex play with breakout potential)