Patriots Backfield Shakeup: How Should Fantasy Football Managers React to the TreVeyon Henderson Injury News?

The New England Patriots have been one of the most explosive offenses over the past two weeks, and TreVeyon Henderson has played a part in providing them with a spark. However, fantasy managers and Patriots fans were dealt a heavy blow with the latest injury news on the second-year running back. According to reports from league sources, Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over the Raiders that now is expected to sideline him multiple weeks, per league sources. Henderson will not need surgery, and he is regarded as a quick healer, so the Patriots are hoping his return… pic.twitter.com/MKDzQG9PZa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2026

While the injury is a setback for the New England offense and fantasy managers, the silver lining is that Henderson will not require surgery. Regarded by team medical staff as a quick healer, the organization is optimistic that he will return sooner rather than later. Even so, high ankle sprains notoriously linger for running backs, meaning fantasy managers must prepare to weather a multi-week absence. As the Patriots adjust their game plan moving forward, the ripple effects across fantasy football are profound, immediately thrusting veteran Rhamondre Stevenson back into the spotlight and creating intriguing upside for deeper league managers keeping an eye on Corey Kiner.

Rhamondre Stevenson Inches Toward High-End RB2 / Low-End RB1 Value

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Henderson sidelined, the immediate beneficiary is unquestionably Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson has carved out a vital role in New England’s backfield scheme, but Henderson’s blazing speed and big-play potential had capped some of Stevenson's weekly ceiling. Now, with Henderson out of commission, Stevenson is primed to reclaim a dominant share of the backfield work, pushing him firmly into high-end RB2 territory with legitimate low-end RB1 upside across all fantasy formats.

With Henderson out of the picture for the foreseeable future, Stevenson is expected to inherit the lion's share of early-down work, goal-line opportunities, and valuable red-zone touches. In fantasy football, touchdowns and volume are king. Stevenson's ability to punch it in near the stripe combined with a projected spike in total touches elevates his weekly floor immensely. Fantasy managers who roster Stevenson should view him as an every-week starter who could easily punch above his weight class and serve as a top-10 fantasy running back while Henderson recovers.

Corey Kiner Gains Deep League Fantasy Relevance

While Stevenson sees the primary value boost, the ripple effects don't stop there. Deeper league managers and waiver wire hawks should immediately turn their attention to Corey Kiner. With Henderson out for multiple weeks, the Patriots will need a complementary piece to spell Stevenson, keep the offense fresh, and handle change-of-pace duties. This opens the door for Kiner to capture a minor fantasy value boost.

Kiner steps into a role where he could carve out 7-10 touches per game, functioning as an insurance policy and a speculative flex option. If Stevenson were to miss any time or if the Patriots opt to deploy a more conservative split to protect their veteran back, Kiner’s value would spike dramatically. For now, he is an exceptional speculative add off the waiver wire.

The Bottom Line for Fantasy Managers

The loss of TreVeyon Henderson hurts both the real-life Patriots and fantasy rosters that enjoyed his explosive weekly numbers. However, fantasy football is a game of opportunity and utilization. Rhamondre Stevenson managers are massive winners here, gaining a multi-week window of elite volume that elevates him into high-end RB2 or low-end RB1 conversations. Meanwhile, Corey Kiner becomes one of the most interesting deep-league stashes on the wire. Drake Maye should also see a bit of a value boost as he may get a few more rushing attempts (and some more pass-dependent game scripts with A.J. Brown getting closer to his return). Adjust your lineups, check your waiver wires, and prepare to ride Stevenson heavily over the coming weeks as New England navigates life without their dynamic rookie.