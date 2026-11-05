Fantasy Football Injury Update: News on A.J. Brown, Hunter Henry, and TreVeyon Henderson Opens Door for Sleepers

Patriots Thursday Injury Updates Create Week 9 Fantasy Football Chaos

The middle of the NFL season brings a relentless wave of attrition, and fantasy managers must remain hyper-vigilant as practice reports start rolling in. A fresh wave of injury updates has put several high-profile contributors on the New England Patriots in jeopardy. Most notably, Thursday practice reports highlighted the absences of star wide receiver A.J. Brown, tight end Hunter Henry, and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

No A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson, Hunter Henry or Marcus Jones at today’s Patriots practice.



Jones was here yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xUow1tXp1u — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) November 5, 2026

As always, navigating injuries can be the difference between winning and losing your weekly matchup, and they almost always open up opportunities. Fantasy managers of those three players will need to monitor practice participation levels, designation tags, and the Patriots' final inactive list closely over the next 48 hours. If any of their marquee talent sits out, it forces a massive shift in target shares and creates golden opportunities on the waiver wire and deep-league sleeper market.

A Minor Fantasy Value Hit to Drake Maye

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The immediate collateral damage of these potential absences trickles down to quarterback Drake Maye. Fresh off a stellar month where he captured the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award for October behind nearly 1,200 passing yards and 14 total touchdowns, Maye's ceiling takes a slight hit if he is operating without multiple preferred weapons like Brown and Henry.

While it doesn't completely derail Maye as a weekly starter (especially given his high floor and elite playmaking potential), the margin for error shrinks. Without his chain-movers and red-zone targets, Maye will have to rely heavily on secondary options to keep the New England offense humming against the Green Bay Packers.

More Fantasy Football Ripple Effects and Waiver Wire Targets

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, what may hurt the Patriots' overall offensive game plan should also open the door for backups and deep-league waiver wire sleepers to step into expanded roles if Brown, Henry, and/or Henderson don't play against the Packers.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots



With TreVeyon Henderson missing from practice, Rhamondre Stevenson is locked into a massive volume projection. Stevenson already serves as the cornerstone of the Patriots' ground game, but an empty backfield behind him guarantees a near-monopoly on high-value touches, short-yardage work, and passing-down snaps. Fantasy managers should comfortably view him as an elite RB1/RB2 option this week with an extremely safe floor.

TE Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

With Hunter Henry sidelined, rookie tight end Eli Raridon emerges as one of the most compelling speculative streaming options on the waiver wire. Raridon profiles as a direct stylistic beneficiary who can step into intermediate routes and red-zone packages. If Henry's absence extends to game day, Raridon offers immediate touchdown-dependent TE2 upside with room to overperform against soft coverage.

WR Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

Mack Hollins brings a veteran perimeter presence that New England desperately needs with A.J. Brown out of action. Hollins' fantasy viability this week hinges entirely on his practice participation and status as he comes off injured reserve. If he suits up and Brown doesn't, he's in line for high snap counts and vertical target opportunities downfield. Monitor his injury designation closely right up until kickoff. If active, he makes a high-upside deep-league flex or dart throw.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

Fantasy managers should view Douglas as an immediate volume boost if Brown sits. Expect manufactured touches, option routes, and high-floor target volume that solidifies him as a high-upside WR3/flex option this week.

WR Efton Chism, New England Patriots

For managers in deep leagues or dynasty formats, Chism is a waiver wire add who could easily capture a permanent 15% to 20% target share if the Patriots are forced into negative game scripts or catch-up mode.

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

While Kyle Williams has largely operated as a situational deep-ball specialist, an expanded snap count opens the door for high-variance, explosive-play potential. He is a classic boom-or-bust tournament play for DFS or a speculative stash for very deep leagues where managers are hunting for upside.

RB Corey Kiner, New England Patriots

While Corey Kiner's fantasy value is largely contingent on game script and touchdown efficiency, deep-league managers should stash him as an insurance policy with direct access to goal-line carries if TreVeyon Henderson sits.

As always, keep a close eye on final game-day news, as these fluid situations will dictate where the value flows.