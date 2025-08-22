Justin Fields, Brian Robinson and More Players on New Teams to Target in 2025
Most NFL players worthy of starting in fantasy football lineups return to the same teams from the previous year.
It's no secret why. If players are producing star-level production, then there's little motivation for NFL clubs to allow that player to leave for another organization.
But occasionally, that happens. In some cases, players will also have an opportunity to be more productive with another team.
Fantasy managers have to do extra homework on these players because there's no history of them with their new teams. But the extra homework can often be very rewarding.
Let's dive into the top fantasy relevant players set to play for a new team during the 2025 NFL season.
Note: Rookies do not qualify for this list.
Justin Fields, QB, New York Jets
Fields has potential QB1 value anytime he's in the starting lineup because of his athleticism and running ability. With the Jets, he's going to start a year after not playing much following six starts to begin 2024.
Fields hasn't looked sharp as a passer in the preseason. But he was better in that area in a small sample last year. Managers drafting him as a QB1 are hoping he takes another step forward as a passer while having his former college teammate, Garrett Wilson, as a target in New York.
Fantasy Pros has Fields rated as QB12 in standard re-draft leagues.
Geno Smith, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
There isn't another quarterback who changed teams that fantasy managers should feel really good about entering 2025. But in deeper leagues or two-quarterback formats, Smith is an option.
The 34-year-old has been reunited with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Last season, Smith threw an uncharacteristic 15 interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks. In his first 36 games with the Seahawks, he had 21 picks.
Smith has looked sharp during the preseason, giving hope he could have a bounce back year. Fantasy Pros has Smith ranked as QB24.
Nick Chubb, RB, Houston Texans
I've always been a huge Chubb fan, so I'm all in on a Comeback Player of the Year type season from the four-time Pro Bowler.
Chubb returned from a nasty 2023 knee injury to play eight games for the Cleveland Browns last season. He wasn't the same back, but now completely healthy entering 2025, he could be closer to his 2022 form when he made second-team All-Pro.
From 2019-22, Chubb averaged 1,336 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns per season. Don't expect that kind of production, but he will be a nice late-round addition for any fantasy team.
JK Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos
According to the Fantasy Pros rankings, there isn't a better veteran back on a new team to grab than Dobbins.
Still only 26 years old, Dobbins is coming off a career-high 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns with the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished second in Comeback Player of the Year voting.
Still, Dobbins was a free agent until the summer.
The Broncos added rookie RJ Harvey this offseason, but it wouldn't be shocking if Dobbins proves to be one of the top late free agent signings in the league this season.
He's averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his career. Dobbins could split carries with Harvey and still be quite fantasy relevant.
Brian Robinson, RB, San Francisco 49ers
A very late addition to our list, the Washington Commanders traded Robinson to the 49ers on Friday.
Robinson will now be slotted behind Christian McCaffrey on the San Francisco running back depth chart. That isn't ideal for Robinson's fantasy value.
However, McCaffrey has been injury prone in his career and turned 29 years old in June. Robinson could be more than a "handcuff" if the 49ers don't want to overburden McCaffrey with too many touches.
It's also hard to find a better system for running backs to be in than Kyle Shanahan's.
His value will greatly depend on his playing time. But if Robinson receives consistent opportunities, he could shine with the 49ers.
Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Adams is the top-rated receiver on a new team according to the Fantasy Pros rankings.
At 32 years old, Adams isn't the same wideout he once was. But he still posted 85 catches for 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while playing for the dysfunctional Raiders and Jets last season.
In a much more stable offense with Sean McVay, Adams could provide WR2 value. The biggest concern is quarterback Matthew Stafford's health.
DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
The fantasy headlines around the Steelers this summer have been largely about rookie running back Kaleb Johnson and what quarterback Aaron Rodgers may or may not be able to provide.
Metcalf is a little bit of a forgotten man. Don't make that mistake on draft day.
Metcalf is clearly the top receiver in Pittsburgh's offense. He's a big-play threat even with the aging Rodgers and could be due for a big year because of the potential for more volume than ever before in his career.
George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Ironically, the Steelers replaced Pickens with Metcalf. From a fantasy perspective, it could end up working out for both receivers.
In Dallas, Pickens is still a No. 2 receiver, but on an offense with more upside. Dallas should also throw the ball more than Pittsburgh in 2025.
Pickens doesn't need volume to make an impact. Two years ago, he led the NFL in yards per reception. But the volume should help him, and he could see more red zone targets.
The Steelers didn't want to keep both Metcalf and Pickens. Fantasy managers should target either or both in their fantasy drafts.
Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos
Other tight ends also changed teams this offseason, but Engram is clearly the best fantasy option among the players with a new organization at the position.
During his last healthy season in 2023, Engram made the Pro Bowl with 114 carches, 963 yards and four touchdowns. He should receive plenty of targets from young quarterback Bo Nix in Sean Payton's offense.
Fantasy Pros has Engram rated the No. 11 tight end in standard leagues.