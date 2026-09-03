Fantasy Football Last-Minute Deep Sleepers: Is MarShawn Lloyd The Wrong Packers' Running Back To Target?

We gave you our last-minute sleepers, but now we are going to dig even deeper. With most of the final fantasy football drafts taking place over the holiday weekend, we are going to give you a deep sleeper at each position who you should be targeting in your drafts this weekend.

Deep Sleepers

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

The lack of love for Willis this season is bizarre. Justin Fields may have really ruined things for high-upside rushing quarterbacks with questions surrounding their passing ability.

However, we have heard nothing but positive reports about his improved passing for over a year now, and he showed that in his lone start last season, completing 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, while also rushing for 60 yards and two more touchdowns.

RB Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers

Brooks' real-time ADP has him being drafted as the RB78, so he is essentially free in drafts. You can take him after your kicker if you want. This makes zero sense.

Brooks has been a solid and durable running back who has averaged 4.8 yards per carry over the course of his career and is still just 26 years old. Completely ignoring him in this situation where Josh Jacobs could miss the entire season, is a mistake.

Granted, MarShawn Lloyd has more upside, but Lloyd is also now going inside the top 30 running backs consistently. We've seen him be drafted as an RB2 in drafts since Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

This is a player who has managed to stay healthy for 6 carries in two years, which he took for 15 yards. Even in college, he topped out at 116 carries in a season and didn't bring much in the passing attack. The market has overreacted, and you should not be paying that cost for a player who both has serious injury concerns and that we've never seen be any good in the NFL. He's averaged 2.5 yards on his six carries with a career long of five yards. We understand that there is almost no sample size, but that's part of the problem.

Even Kaleb Johnson is being drafted ahead of Brooks as well. We have zero reason to believe that he can be a competent NFL running back; Brooks is the only back we are touching in this backfield at cost.

WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

It has become pretty clear that either Bell or Caleb Douglas will emerge as the Dolphins' WR1 this season and probably into the future. Our money is on Bell. If not for a torn ACL in December, he would have been a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This comes down to us believing in the talent and him having the opportunity to be an NFL WR1 as a rookie. Stash him on your bench every chance you get.

TE Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

If you are looking for upside at the tight end position, Waller is being drafted as the TE30, so you can probably even go pick him up off waivers if you already drafted. Last season, after not playing since 2023, he came in mid-season and scored six touchdowns in nine games and served as a top target in multiple games.

He still looked like an athletic mismatch. It's reasonable to believe he will be better this season after knocking the rust off and getting on the field for Week 1. Waller has legitimate fringe TE1 upside if things break right for him.

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