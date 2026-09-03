Fantasy Football Last-Minute Sleepers You Need To Draft This Weekend: Jonah Coleman Will Be A League-Winner

The clock is ticking for fantasy football drafts. There are going to be a ton of them taking place this weekend. Things are changing quickly in the NFL with training camp, preseason, injuries, etc.

We are going to take a look at the top late-minute sleepers you need to know before entering your final drafts of the season. These are our last-minute fantasy football sleepers.

Sleepers

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray found the best possible landing spot to be successful in Minnesota. He is now in a fantastic system that he should be able to thrive in, and he has a tremendous wide receiver corps.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has consistently raised the level of quarterbacks throughout his career, and Murray will have Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings on the outside to throw the ball to. He undoubtedly has QB1 upside and will almost certainly outperform his QB17 real-time ADP.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Coleman was a prospect that we were extremely high on through the 2026 NFL Draft process, and his landing spot only made us like him more as a fantasy option. He will be the starting running back in Denver by the end of the season.

JK Dobbins will open the season as the clear-cut starter. However, in six seasons, he missed 54 games while playing in just 47. He has missed time in 100% of the seasons in his professional career.

When it comes to RJ Harvey, he will have a role, but it won't be as the lead back. Harvey isn't good enough as a runner to take over that job, and Coleman is. Coleman is the future starting back in Denver.

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce has been one of our top sleepers all offseason. We expected his ADP to skyrocket, but his lingering ankle injury suppressed his ADP. However, he is back on the field now, and you should be drafting him at every opportunity you get. Currently, he's being drafted as the WR37 and holds low-end WR1 upside.

On just 47 receptions last year, he topped 1,000 yards and scored six touchdowns. With the team trading away Michael Pittman Jr this offseason and giving Pierce a four-year, $114 million contract extension, we expect Pierce's volume to go up. If he can pair his big-play ability with more volume, he could be a league-winner this season.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Okonkwo is bordering on being a deep sleeper because his ADP has fallen outside the top 20 tight ends, but we have someone else we want to use for that article later today. He is inside our top 10 in all formats. We believe in his upside as a young, athletic tight end going to a team that loves to use their tight end and, by far, the best quarterback of his career.

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