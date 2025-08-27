Should Fantasy Football Managers Draft Ladd McConkey Or Jaxon Smith-Ngigba In 2025?
Star NFL wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ladd McConkey each posted breakout campaigns in 2024. Both 23-year-olds eclipsed the 1,100-yard mark, while McConkey found the endzone seven times to Njigba’s six. The two are slated to be high-end receiver targets for fantasy football GMs on this year’s draft board, but who has greater value at their Average Draft Position (ADP).?
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
ADP: WR11
Overall Average: 24.3
The Case For McConkey
McConkey has an enticing case over Njigba for a few reasons. In his first season playing alongside Justin Herbert, McConkey burst onto the scene as one of the best rookie wideouts in the NFL. His talent separated from an otherwise underwhelming group of receivers from last season, a unit that has remained largely similar besides the acquisition of Keenan Allen. As he continues to find his stride in the Los Angeles Chargers offense, McConkey will continue to develop and build on a stellar rookie campaign.
The Case Against McConkey
The Chargers worked to bolster their running back group in a big way. Upon allowing J.K. Dobbins to sit in unrestricted free agency, the front office invested heavily in Jim Harbaugh’s backfield, bringing in Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. Njigba’s Seattle Seahawks will throw the ball more than the Chargers this season, which could play in the Ohio State product’s favor.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
ADP: WR14
Overall Average: 33.6
The Case For Njigba
Entering his third season, Njigba is the No. 1 threat in Seattle’s offense despite bringing in veteran wideout Cooper Kupp. The Seahawks’ offensive focus shifted away from DK Metcalf down the stretch of last season, putting Njigba in position to lead the receiver group in 2025. He finished last season as one of 10 players in the NFL with 100 catches and is slated to receive a myriad of looks once again this year.
The Case Against Njigba
The biggest case against Njigba is the difference in quarterback play. Both players posted similar numbers with very different calibers of quarterback. It’s not bold to state that Justin Herbert is better than Sam Darnold, but Darnold is also slated to operate behind an inferior offensive line. For a position largely reliant on quarterback play, this is something to note regarding Njigba’s draft stock.
The Verdict: Ladd McConkey vs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deciding between the two, I’d roll with Njigba. The Pro Bowler likely sees greater volume in his respective situation offensively, where the Chargers are far more reliant on the run. Coming off a breakout campaign, Seattle brought Darnold in to bolster their passing attack. Pair that with his potential as a deep threat following Metcalf’s exit and you could have one of the top campaigns by a wideout this season. At a similar ADP, I’m taking the heightened ceiling Njigba offers.