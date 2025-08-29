TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka and 3 More Must-Draft Rookies in Fantasy Football
It’s prime fantasy football draft week, and many rookies could become quality contributors for managers in 2025. The consensus top three rookies are running backs Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders, Omarion Hampton of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian. While that trio are clear “must-draft” players, five more rookies offer significant upside as you build your roster over the next few days.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB New England Patriots
A workhorse-type runner, Henderson could immediately become a focal point for new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels is the ideal offensive mind to maximize Henderson’s dual-threat skill set.
Henderson was outstanding at Ohio State and projects as a strong RB2 or flex option for fantasy teams. His current ADP is 46.5 in PPR leagues, making him a solid fourth-round target who could provide major value if he falls into the fifth round or later. Over his four-year career at OSU, Henderson averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per rush and 11.1 yards per reception, scoring a combined 48 touchdowns.
Emeka Egbuka, WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Another standout from Ohio State, Egbuka landed in a prime spot for immediate production in Tampa Bay. A natural slot weapon, he carries strong PPR value, especially with Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan battling injuries. He also benefits from a top-five fantasy quarterback in Baker Mayfield.
His ADP has climbed to 76 in PPR leagues, making him a reliable flex option with the potential to ascend to WR3 quickly. At OSU, he caught 205 passes for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also added two rushing scores in college and averaged an impressive 14 yards per catch, particularly for a slot-based target.
Tyler Warren, TE Indianapolis Colts
Tight end Tyler Warren is an extremely versatile weapon who can line up all over the field, including in the backfield and even as a Wildcat quarterback if the Colts get creative.
He posted a huge 2024 season at Penn State, recording 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He also added 218 rushing yards, four rushing scores, and even threw for a touchdown.
Warren is expected to be a primary target for the Colts and could be the next rookie tight end to thrive in his first season. His ADP is currently 82, rising nearly 10 spots in recent days.
Matthew Golden, WR Green Bay Packers
Although the Packers have a crowded wide receiver room, Matthew Golden may be the most talented of the group. His big-play ability was on display at Texas last season, where he averaged 17 yards per reception.
He scored nine touchdowns on 58 catches, showcasing impressive scoring efficiency. Across his three collegiate seasons, two at Houston and one at Texas, he totaled 22 touchdowns.
Golden’s ADP is slightly higher in standard leagues at 86, as he offers heavy yardage and scoring potential, though his reception volume may be somewhat limited with the number of target options available to quarterback Jordan Love.
Kaleb Johnson, RB Pittsburgh Steelers
Another true workhorse in college, Kaleb Johnson posted a stellar 2024 season at Iowa, rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He may hold better value in standard leagues, as his receiving ability is more limited compared to other rookies, and Jaylen Warren is likely to handle more of the passing-down work.
Johnson’s ADP is currently 72 in standard formats, but his scoring potential could easily reach double digits given the Steelers’ run-heavy style of play.