Must-Draft Fantasy Football Tight Ends Led by Evan Engram, Tyler Warren
“I want it, I want it, I want it!”
When you were a kid, you probably said that a lot and drove your parents nuts! Imagine, a young Fabs in the 1980s when a brand-new Stryper album came out, or when the Dallas Cowboys came out with a new t-shirt. I wanted it! Well, I feel like that every year about a select number of wide receivers when it comes time to do my fantasy drafts.
Even though this will put me at a major disadvantage in my own drafts (don’t read this article, Jeff Garlin) … here’s five tight ends I want in 2025.
Must-Draft Fantasy Football TEs
Evan Engram, Broncos: Engram is coming off a down year, playing in just nine games due to injuries and averaging a modest 9.9 fantasy points. That’s almost four fewer points per game compared to the 13.6 points he averaged in the previous season. Still, landing in Denver and playing in coach Sean Payton’s tight-end friendly offense makes Engram a solid pick for those who like to wait at the position in drafts.
Tyler Warren, Colts: Warren went to the Colts with the No. 14 overall pick in the NFL Draft. It’s a nice fit, as the team desperately needed a tight end and another playmaker in their passing game. While the Colts have question marks at quarterback, I still like Warren to be the top rookie tight end picked in drafts. That doesn’t mean he’ll be the next Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers, but he could be a top 12 fantasy tight end.
Jake Ferguson, Cowboys: In 2023, Ferguson saw 102 targets and scored 177.1 fantasy points in his lone full season as a starter with Dak Prescott making the majority of the starts. Well, Prescott is healthy again and the Cowboys extended Ferguson’s contract, so I’m expecting him to play a big role in the passing game. The fact that here’s coming off the board outside the top 120 makes Ferguson a steal.
Colston Loveland, Bears: The Bears took Loveland highly in the NFL Draft (No. 10 overall), which is an indication that the team plans to use him prominently right out of the gate. We all know how well LaPorta did in Ben Johnson’s offense in Detroit, so the new head man in Chicago will look to get Loveland involved. While there are a lot of mouths to feed in the pass attack, his ADP is rising and there’s obvious upside.
Brenton Strange, Jaguars: The Jaguars cut Engram in the offseason and didn’t replace him on the roster, so Strange has a clear path to targets in the passing game. The Jaguars also cut ties with Gabe Davis, so Strange could be the third option for Trevor Lawrence behind Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie Travis Hunter. He’s the definition of a sleeper at the tight end position, and I’ll target him late in all of my drafts.