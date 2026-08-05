Fantasy Football's Next Ja’Marr Chase? Why Tetairoa McMillan Is Poised for a Massive Year 2 Breakout

Tetairoa McMillan wasted little time proving he belonged in the NFL. After a standout rookie campaign that earned him 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, the Panthers' young wideout enters 2026 with even higher expectations. McMillan already looks like a future No. 1 receiver. Whether he climbs into the fantasy elite may depend more on Carolina's offense than on anything he does himself.

No. 87 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/zLS0v2Y5zm — NFL (@NFL) June 30, 2026

McMillan arrived from Arizona with one of the strongest résumés in college football. Over his final two seasons, he caught 174 passes for 2,721 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 16.1 yards per reception. Big games became the norm. He eclipsed 200 receiving yards three times, including a dominant 304-yard, four-touchdown performance, and topped the century mark in 12 different contests. Perhaps even more impressive was his consistency, recording at least six receptions in 13 of his final 16 starts.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, McMillan possesses the size to overwhelm defensive backs, but he's far more than a jump-ball specialist. He runs polished routes, creates separation with subtle changes of pace, and tracks the football exceptionally well downfield. His catch radius makes life easier on his quarterback, while his ability to generate yards after the catch gives him multiple paths to fantasy production each week.

Those traits carried over immediately. McMillan finished his rookie season with 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets, good for WR15 in PPR scoring. He averaged an impressive 14.5 yards per reception and produced 17 plays of 20 or more yards, showing he could stretch defenses as well as move the chains.

A Consistent Fantasy Football PPR Monster

The raw numbers were impressive, but what stood out most was how rarely McMillan disappeared. He topped 20 fantasy points only once, yet he also avoided the boom-or-bust profile that plagues many young receivers, finishing between 10.0 and 19.5 fantasy points in 12 different games. That type of weekly reliability is often overlooked, but it's exactly what fantasy managers want from an every-week starter.

The next step comes down to Carolina's offense.

Bryce Young took a noticeable step forward last season, but Carolina still wasn't an offense that consistently overwhelmed defenses through the air. That's the biggest obstacle standing between McMillan and an elite fantasy finish. The volume should be there. Whether the efficiency follows is another question.

TETAIROA MCMILLAN WITH A ONE HANDED SNAG



(@Sheena_Marie3) pic.twitter.com/uxfJdXIGLV — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 4, 2026

Tetairoa McMillan 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

His current ADP of 36.45 in National Fantasy Football Championship drafts places him as the WR15, a slight discount from where he was drafted as a rookie despite producing a 1,000-yard season. McMillan looks like one of the safest bets in this tier of wide receivers.

High Stakes Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about the second-year wideout:

The floor already appears sturdy after a 1,000-yard rookie season, and if Young continues to improve, McMillan has enough talent to outperform his WR16 price tag. I'd anticipate at least 80 receptions, 1,250 yards, and a shot at double-digit touchdowns.