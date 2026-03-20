Jeremiyah Love to the Tennessee Titans: Fantasy Football Managers Shouldn't Panic

Jeremiyah Love enters the upcoming NFL Draft as the far-and-away best running back prospect on the board. At the moment, it looks as if Love is heavily projected to join the Tennessee Titans as their new-era version of Derrick Henry, a workhorse. As the team is not all that good, fantasy football drafters wonder if Love will bust as a rookie, much like Ashton Jeanty did in 2025? Leave it to us to break down the situation and determine where Love ultimately will rank out as a Tennessee Titan.

Fantasy Football Outlook

First and foremost, we must acknowledge that Love will be primed to be a workhorse running back. Volume is king in fantasy sports, and while Love could carry the ball in excess of 20 times per game, it will be hard to call him a likely bust. Yes, Love would deal with Tyjae Spears; however, if this team drafts a top-10 running back, that man will be "the guy."

In 2025, Ashton Jeanty served much of a similar outlook; a work-horse running back as a top-10 pick. The Raiders were considered a historically bad run-blocking unit in 2026, often failing to get Jeanty to 75+ yards and being hit constantly behind the line of scrimmage. Even then, Jeanty's volume managed to finish him as a top-15 fantasy football running back.

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With Love, he can attain a similar volume to that of Jeanty's. Though the Titans are not a great offensive line, they are not the collapsing unit that the Raiders had in 2025. This run-block should rank anywhere from 15th to 25th in the NFL. That is not ideal for Love, but he should be able to rush for mid-four yards per carry. In turn, he shall have a top-10 ranking at his position.

Brian Daboll's Titans Offense

Love also benefits from playing for Daboll. The Giants in 2025 had a pretty bad offensive line; however, they managed to have Cam Skattebo pre-injury as a borderline top-10 fantasy football running back in a crowded backfield. Love should have a much higher volume, and Daboll would make sure to leverage Love to the best of their ability. Daboll is an elite offensive mind, just not so much a head coach.

With the current state of the Titans' offensive depth chart, the Titans shall be a solid, mid-pack unit with Cam Ward passing to Calvin Ridley, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Elic Ayomanor. In the red zone, this will be much of Love's calling. He shall be the prime option No. 1 when in goal-to-go situations.

The consensus with Love on the Titans is quite simple: minimal concern, tremendous upside. The coaching is right, as is the talent around Love. Worry none and draft high.

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