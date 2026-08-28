Fantasy Football NFL Preseason Week 3 Winners & Losers: Skyler Bell Stars And De'Zhaun Stribling Secures Role

We had four NFL Preseason Week 3 games on Thursday. It was the last chance for quite a few hopeful players to make an impression on both their team and the league. These are the winners and losers from last night's preseason games.

Winners

WR Skyler Bell, Buffalo Bills

Bell impressed in the final preseason performance of his rookie season. Not only was he the top target, catching seven of 10 targets for 49 yards, but he also added a 28-yard touchdown carry.

He is looking to carve out a role in this offense, and this could go a long way in doing so. Even with the addition of DJ Moore this offseason, this is still a weak WR corps, which could allow him plenty of opportunities this season.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

Sometimes, less is more. Stribling is a winner because the 49ers didn't let him play. That essentially confirms his role in their offense for at least the start of the season. It's not clear how this offense will look once everyone is healthy; nevertheless, we are confident that at the very least he will be out on the field a ton from Week 1 until further notice.

WR CJ Daniels, Los Angeles Rams

Daniels is a late-round rookie wideout that I have identified as a potential sleeper and have told fantasy owners to keep an eye on this summer. He had a strong preseason finale, catching five of his six targets for a team-high 42 yards.

The 24-year-old Daniels is an NFL-ready prospect after six years of playing college ball. If he can work his way up to the WR3 role in Los Angeles, he could become a valuable fantasy asset.

Losers

QB Taylen Green, Cleveland Browns

Green is an incredible athlete and an exciting football player. However, his goal was to prove that he is an NFL quarterback, and he failed spectacularly at that.

Despite 66 rushing yards, which included a 30-yard scramble, he was once again unimpressive as a passer. He went 5 of 7 for just 27 yards through the air, and looks like a player who is going to be in search of a position in the near future.

QB Aiden O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

It was another nightmarish day for O'Connell, who will likely be hoping to land a backup job in the league. Unfortunately, he did himself no favors on Thursday, completing just three of nine passes for 32 yards.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

After being a highly-touted rookie heading into last season, the writing looks to be on the wall for Johnson in Pittsburgh. Johnson looks like he's at the bottom of the depth chart after not doing anything of note until the fourth quarter, and then being their worst running back of the game. He took his five carries for just 11 yards on a team-worst 2.2 yards per carry.



More Fantasy Sports On SI News