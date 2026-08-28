Fantasy Football Top 50 Rookie Rankings (Updated): KC Concepcion Climbs Into The Top Five
Fantasy owners love to draft rookies because that's where you'll find a ton of values, sleepers, and breakouts. Every season, rookies come out of nowhere and explode onto the scene. We are doing one last deep dive into this rookie class and ranking our top-50 rookies for re-draft this season.
Top 50 Rookie Re-Draft Rankings
Most of these top-25 rookies will be selected in most 12-team leagues. This group is sure to be filled with plenty of breakout stars. We start the rankings off with two running backs, then move on to a run of wideouts. The most controversial pick here might be Tyson still being at No. 4 despite his hamstring injury, but we believe his upside still earns him that slot.
1. RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
2. RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
3. WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
4. WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
5. WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
6. WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
7. WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
8. WR DeZhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers
9. RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
10. RB Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders
11. WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
12. WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens
13. WR Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs
14. RB Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans
15. RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
16. RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
17. QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
18. TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
19. RB Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders
20. WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets
21. WR Zacharia Branch, Atlanta Falcons
22. WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
23. WR Bryce Lance, New Orleans Saints
24. TE Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles
25. WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
These next 25 rookies are true sleepers. They will likely only be selected in very deep leagues; nevertheless, we do believe there are some gems in there. They are definitely worth monitoring or potentially even taking a flier on at the end of your drafts.
26. WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
27. WR Malachi Fields, New York Giants
28. RB Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings
29. WR Skyler Bell, Buffalo Bills
30. RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
31. WR Elijah Sarratt, Baltimore Ravens
32. PK Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers
33. RB Adam Randall, Baltimore Ravens
34. WR Malik Benson, Las Vegas Raiders
35. WR Brenen Thompson, Los Angeles Chargers
36. QB Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals
37. TE Eli Raridon, New England Patriots
38. WR Deion Burks, Indianapolis Colts
39. TE Justin Joly, Denver Broncos
40. TE Oscar Delp, New Orleans Saints
41. WR CJ Daniels, Los Angeles Rams
42. RB Eli Heidenreich, Pittsburgh Steelers
43. RB J'Mari Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars
44. TE Max Klare, Los Angeles Rams
45. WR Barion Brown, New Orleans Saints
46. WR Kevin Coleman Jr, Miami Dolphins
47. QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams
48. RB Jam Miller, New England Patriots
49. QB Drew Allar, Pittsburgh Steelers
50. QB Cade Klubnik, New York Jets
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21