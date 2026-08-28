Fantasy Football Top 50 Rookie Rankings (Updated): KC Concepcion Climbs Into The Top Five

Fantasy owners love to draft rookies because that's where you'll find a ton of values, sleepers, and breakouts. Every season, rookies come out of nowhere and explode onto the scene. We are doing one last deep dive into this rookie class and ranking our top-50 rookies for re-draft this season.

Top 50 Rookie Re-Draft Rankings

Most of these top-25 rookies will be selected in most 12-team leagues. This group is sure to be filled with plenty of breakout stars. We start the rankings off with two running backs, then move on to a run of wideouts. The most controversial pick here might be Tyson still being at No. 4 despite his hamstring injury, but we believe his upside still earns him that slot.

1. RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

2. RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

3. WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

4. WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

5. WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

6. WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

7. WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

8. WR DeZhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

9. RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

10. RB Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

11. WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

12. WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

13. WR Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs

14. RB Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

15. RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

16. RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

17. QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

18. TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

19. RB Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

20. WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

21. WR Zacharia Branch, Atlanta Falcons

22. WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

23. WR Bryce Lance, New Orleans Saints

24. TE Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles

25. WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

These next 25 rookies are true sleepers. They will likely only be selected in very deep leagues; nevertheless, we do believe there are some gems in there. They are definitely worth monitoring or potentially even taking a flier on at the end of your drafts.

26. WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

27. WR Malachi Fields, New York Giants

28. RB Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings

29. WR Skyler Bell, Buffalo Bills

30. RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

31. WR Elijah Sarratt, Baltimore Ravens

32. PK Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers

33. RB Adam Randall, Baltimore Ravens

34. WR Malik Benson, Las Vegas Raiders

35. WR Brenen Thompson, Los Angeles Chargers

36. QB Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

37. TE Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

38. WR Deion Burks, Indianapolis Colts

39. TE Justin Joly, Denver Broncos

40. TE Oscar Delp, New Orleans Saints

41. WR CJ Daniels, Los Angeles Rams

42. RB Eli Heidenreich, Pittsburgh Steelers

43. RB J'Mari Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

44. TE Max Klare, Los Angeles Rams

45. WR Barion Brown, New Orleans Saints

46. WR Kevin Coleman Jr, Miami Dolphins

47. QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams

48. RB Jam Miller, New England Patriots

49. QB Drew Allar, Pittsburgh Steelers

50. QB Cade Klubnik, New York Jets

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