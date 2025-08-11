Ideal Fantasy Football Team From Pick 2: Pair Bijan Robinson And This Running Back
I love smell of mock draft season more than anything. We are here, and we are drafting today from 2nd overall. Today, we are using the mock draft tool on Full Time Fantasy. One of the more common league setting is a 12-Team PPR, so we are going with that format in traditional, snake draft fashion. This is my ideal mock draft breakdown from pick number two.
1.2 - Bijan Robinson
In PPR settings, it is very hard to argue against Bijan as the RB1. He catches the ball as much as any running back (61 Receptions in 2024). Between his workload and promise the Falcons offense will bring, I love Bijan's upside and value. Jefferson and Lamb carry too much risk.
2.11 - Josh Jacobs
I am caught in a crossroads here. I can select Garrett Wilson if I opt to go with a WR. With much protection and low target competition, I do expect Wilson to have a monster season with his former college quarterback. As far as running back goes, we have McCaffrey available, but I am always unwilling to take on certain levels of risk. I will stay away. Jeanty's offensive line? I will fade that risk as well.
I am going with Josh Jacobs due to his upside. Jacobs touched the ball well over 300 times last year and nothing is expected to change. I see a much bigger drop off in running back availability than at wide receiver, so I will secure my RB2. It is bold considering this is a PPR league, but I am fine with investing later at WR.
3.2 - Garrett Wilson
As I have highlighted, Wilson will have a massive year. He will not always be available in the 3rd round, but today he is. Wilson's ADP varies based on the platform used. Full Time Fantasy lists Wilson at 36th overall. I will take Garrett Wilson as my WR1.
4.11 - DK Metcalf
There really is not an argument against DK Metcalf. Fans are hesitant to take DK with Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers did feed Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams a ton. Metcalf and Rodgers are roommates in training camp and their relationship appears to be pretty great so far. DK Metcalf is among the best receivers in football and he should shine with Pittsburgh. Even if Rodgers misses time, I fully trust Mason Rudolph to maintain the pace of targets.
5.2 - Calvin Ridley
I am really tempted to take Joe Burrow. I think he is the best thrower of the ball in the NFL. That being said, he lacks running ability and that is what separates him from Allen, Jackson, and Hurts.
I can also go Kittle, but I love some later tight ends flyers like Tyler Warren and Dalton Kincaid.
I am going to chase upside with another receiver. For me, it is between Calvin Ridley and Tetairoa McMillan. Ridley carries less risk with the same upside, so I will take him. He should carry a high-target schedule. I love the Titans under Brian Callahan, so I will stick to my guns with that take.
6.11 - TreVeyon Henderson
Bo Nix and Kyler Murray are the next highest ranked QBs. I will still wait on my quarterback. It is time to build FLEX depth. I love a bunch of players available — Tet McMillan, Travis Hunter, Omarion Hampton. I will go with my top hyped player in the NFL, TreVeyon Henderson. He will catch the ball and have a very high EPA across all players. A Top-10 RB season is fully in play.
7.2 - Tetairoa McMillan
McMillan's route-running has been ultra-impressive. Bryce Young is going to make sure to feed his rookie. Dave Canales drafted McMillan for this exact reason. The talent is capable of being rated Top-10 among pass-catchers in the league. I will invest in this stock all day long.
8.11 - Justin Fields
Now that FLEX depth is filled, the team must be fully built out. With two picks in four slots, it is in our best interest to fill our QB and TE spots. Travis Kelce is there at 6th, but he is old, and I rather not invest in him. I expect time missed due to injury and a shift in target share with Worthy, Rice, and Brown.
The Jets have a top-end offensive line. This makes the sky the limit for Justin Fields. I love stacking quarterbacks so he will be my QB1, but I will soon draft another backup to him.
9.2 - Tyler Warren
I also love to stack multiple tight ends. I will begin this strategy by taking Tyler Warren. In his NFL debut, Shane Steichen deliberatly had play designs to get Warren in flat, just as was done at Penn State. Warren very may may lead the NFL in tight end targets. That would not surprise me.
10-11 - Emeka Egbuka
The goal at this point is to build depth. Who are my top sleepers than will soon be gone? Trevor Lawrence at QB is attractive, but I like even more deeper sleepers. I love Emeka Egbuka as much as anyone. When in doubt, invest in the most talented player. That has always been my motto.
11-2 - Matthew Golden
Sometimes players fall later than expected. This happens in almost every draft. I will take Matthew Golden with a wide-smile. He will be the WR1 in Green Bay.
12-11 - Michael Penix Jr
We are stacked at the wide receiver position. I am never concerned by this because I will leverage WR matchups and utilize my depth for trades that I will need to explore at some point. That being said, we are done at this position. I am going to take my backup quarterback now. Many managers will stream quarterbacks, but I like having two solid options. I can roster Joe Burrow, but if he facing the league number one defense, I will rather start someone like Michael Penix versus a very bad defense.
13-2 - Ray Davis
James Cook remains unsigned, and that is where massive ROI presents itself. In the growing chance that Cook does not play, Ray Davis is an immediate Top-10 fantasy asset. I will make this gamble, and if Cook does play, Davis is still a great handcuff.
14-11 - Vikings D/ST
I usually will stack tight ends, but Kincaid and Hunter Henry slipped, so I will decide to stream tight ends if necessary. There is vast depth at this position. I can see Mason Taylor (TE26) or even Noah Gray (TE33) having value. Instead, I will stack defenses. It is a strategy that I leverage where most do not. Chasing defensive upsides can net them well over 20 points in their best matchups. The last three rounds will be a defensive double-stack, rounded out with my kicker. The Vikings are undervalued heavily. They are my DST1.
15-2 - Lions D/ST
Detroit can have a premier NFL defense. Last year, they were very injured. This year, they reset and reload.
16-11- Jake Bates
There are two simple keys to kicker success — indoor and a good offense. The Lions will see this often. Obviously, the are a premier NFL offense. They will play all their home games in Ford Field. It only helps.
Here is our Finished Product — The Perfect Fantasy Team from Pick #2
Player
Position
Justin Fields
QB
Bijan Robinson
RB
Josh Jacobs
RB
Garrett Wilson
WR
DK Metcalf
WR
Calvin Ridley
WR
Tyler Warren
TE
TreVeyon Henderson
FLEX
Vikings
D/ST
Jake Bates
K
Tetairoa McMillan
BENCH
Emeka Egbuka
BENCH
Matthew Golden
BENCH
Michael Penix Jr
BENCH
Ray Davis
BENCH
Lions
BENCH