Fantasy Football Impact of 3 Potential Kyler Murray Free Agency Destinations

The Arizona Cardinals just cut Kyler Murray from their roster, and now we look at his potential new destinations. Fans have discussed whether he may return to test the MLB waters, as the Athletics technically still have his rights. However, this remains quite unlikely. Murray will take his big payday and turn to find wins with a new organization. These are three likely landing spots for the veteran.

Sources: Cardinals have informed QB Kyler Murray that they intend to release him on the first day of the league year next Wednesday, barring a trade between now and then.



Arizona already owes him $36.8M guaranteed in 2026, and another $19.5M would have triggered on March 15 for… pic.twitter.com/AT5oLDnr5L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2026

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are reportedly ready to move on from JJ McCarthy. Thus, they are looking for a veteran quarterback to take the reins. The current top options include Aaron Rodgers, which is very unlikely, and Malik Willis. The Vikings have been linked to neither of these names, nor to anyone in particular. However, Murray is the leader in the clubhouse for the Vikings.

If Murray went to the Vikings, he may see an increase in fantasy football productivity. Kevin O'Connell is a quarterback whisperer, as many hail him. This offensive line is much improved for the Cardinals, and here Murray has Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson, being an upgrade for the Cardinals' depth chart. Despite questions about his pure skill at the position, Murray will surely have top-10 upside.

New York Jets

The Jets need a quarterback, and if they do not draft Ty Simpson, they will have to go with a free agent. The team has not been heavily linked to Malik Willis, and it appears that the price may be over $30 Million in Average Annual Salary if they did get him. We can doubt that.

This move will almost definitely bring on hate from Jets fans, but it can work. The Jets have a solid offensive line, a returning Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, and other weapons that will be inserted this offseason as a priority by their front office.

In Fantasy Football, the value of Kyler Murray will go down as a Jet. The team has failed to show any promise, and until they do, this stock should not be bought.

Miami Dolphins

As the Vikings and Jets lead the charge as betting favorites, the Dolphins hang in the balance. Per Kalshi, they have a 9% chance as of March 4. New coach, Jeff Hafley, has no clear quarterback on his team. As a short-term move with long-term upside, they may splash on Murray, with an elite, athletic supporting staff around him, including De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle.

On the Dolphins, Murray may have equal upside to that of him on the Cardinals. The weapons in place will be a lateral move, with Marvin Harrison Jr., James Conner, and Trey McBride to Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, and Darren Waller. With better coaching, his upside may be high, but Murray will still be just a fringe top-15 quarterback in fantasy football, with an uncertain level of risk being taken on.

