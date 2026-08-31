We recently did a mock draft from the 12th spot in the first round. It is a tough spot to draft from because of the wait both in the first round and after each set of picks, but you also get two of the top 13 players in the draft.



We did this mock on Fantasy Pros, and they did not like it, giving us a D+. Generally, when one of these sites gives you a bad grade for a draft, you probably did something right.



Because we had the back-to-back picks and the exact round is pretty much irrelevant, we will be pairing the picks at the turn together. Let's take a look at how it went.





Mock Draft

1.12 RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins



2.1 RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers



This was tough because Chase Brown and CeeDee Lamb were both sitting here, but I opted to take the upside of Achane, who could lead Miami in both rushing and receptions. Then I took Hampton next. That's my guy, and there was no chance he fell to me if I didn't take him here.



3.12 WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers



4.1 WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers



Even after starting with two running backs, I still considered another running back with Breece Hall and Travis Etienne Jr sitting there, but I ultimately decided to grab two wideouts. I went with McConkey and McMillan over Garrett Wilson and Jaylen Waddle.



5.12 RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks



6.1 WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers



I considered taking a tight end here with Harold Fannin Jr and Tucker Kraft both on the board, but decided to punt that position and grab my top RB and WR on the board.



7.12 RB Jonathan Brooks, Carolina Panthers



8.1 WR De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers



I took a swing on two high-upside players with these picks, grabbing Brooks and Stribling, who have both had great summers.



9.12 QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys



10.1 TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants



Prescott was still sitting there in the ninth, so that was an easy pick, and Likely is the tight end I was always hoping to draft once I decided to pass on the position earlier.



11.12 RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos



12.1 WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins



I grabbed two high-upside rookies here. Coleman is the true handcuff to JK Dobbins, and Chris Bell will establish himself as the WR1 in Miami.



13.12 QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins



14.1 RB Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers



Generally, I don't draft a backup quarterback, but Willis has enough upside that he's worth stashing. While the fantasy community is going crazy for MarShawn Lloyd, we have never seen him be good or stay healthy. Brooks is a durable power back who has a career average of 4.8 yards per carry, and is currently listed at the top of the Packers' depth chart on their official website.



15.12 D/ST Los Angeles Chargers



16.1 PK Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars



I played the matchup, grabbing the Chargers who play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, and Little was the top kicker available. Kickers shouldn't be in fantasy football, but I left them since most fantasy leagues still have them.

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