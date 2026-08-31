Fantasy Football Preseason Losers: Mike Evans Had A Rough Month But Not As Bad As Another Wide Receiver

The NFL preseason has wrapped up, and while we saw some potential breakout stars, it didn't go great for everyone. We saw a handful of players tank their value in August, whether it was in the preseason or during training camp. These are the biggest losers from the preseason.

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

All he had to do was nothing to run away with this starting job. Michael Penix Jr was recovering from his third ACL tear, and the team brought in Tua this offseason, likely with the plan of having him be their starter. After a disastrous August, that may no longer be the case.

The team has not yet made a decision on who their starter will be, and health could still be an issue for Penix. Nevertheless, the best-case scenario for Tua now is that he's the Week 1 starter on an extremely short leash. He completely tanked any fantasy value he might have had heading into the season.

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Essentially, the worst-case scenario has played out to this point when it comes to how the NFL decided to deal with Jacobs's off-field issues. He was placed on the commissioner's exempt list, which for fantasy purposes is essentially an indefinite suspension. In reality, it's more like paid leave, but that doesn't change anything for us.

What makes this even worse is that he could still be suspended after being removed from the list because this is technically not a suspension. With Jacobs potentially sidelined for the foreseeable future, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and maybe even Kaleb Johnson will get a shot to become a breakout star this season. There is even a world where one of these guys steps up, and Jacobs returns to a timeshare if he returns at all this season.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Things were already heading in the wrong direction for Hubbard with Jonathon Brooks building up steam over the course of the summer, but an untimely hamstring injury vastly sped up the process of Brooks overtaking Hubbard in both the rankings and ADP.

Despite still being listed at the top of the depth chart, a significant contract, and Brooks' injury history, Hubbard is starting to look like a fantasy afterthought. Whether fantasy owners are right about this backfield or not remains to be seen, but the fantasy community has spoken, and they are all in on Brooks. With Hubbard seemingly good to go for Week 1, we should learn a lot more when the season kicks off.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans was already dealing with age concerns, but fantasy owners loved the idea of dropping him into that 49ers' offense. However, August was not good to Evans or his fantasy value.

Around him, the team brought in Deebo Samuel, George Kittle made what looks like a miracle recovery, and De'Zhuan Stribling had a breakout preseason. To further complicate things, it feels like Evans has gotten hurt every time he's stepped on the field in training camp. He has seen his stock drop significantly, while another receiver in the offense is on the rise.

WR Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

No one was excited about the Dolphins' wide receivers a month ago, but Washington was generally slotted in as the default WR1. That is no longer the case.

Rookie Caleb Douglas has had a breakout preseason, and fellow rookie Chris Bell got healthy a lot quicker than many thought he would. If you are drafting today, Washington should no longer be a late-round flier, and if he is, he should be the third Dolphins' wideout off the board.

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