Fantasy Football Preseason Winners: Should You Go All In On MarShawn Lloyd Or De'Zhaun Stribling?

The preseason is now over, and teams have cut their rosters down to 53 players. We saw quite a few fantasy football risers over the course of the three NFL preseason games and training camp. These are the biggest winners coming out of August and heading into September.

QB Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

There were a few quarterbacks we could have put on this list, like Michael Penix Jr and Deshaun Watson, but unlike them, Beck isn't a winner by default. Beck reportedly looked good throughout camp and looked great in his only preseason game. He started the Hall of Fame game and completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

That ended up being the last we saw of him in the preseason. It was enough to make us believe that he will be the starter at some point this season, assuming the Cardinals aren't playoff contenders, and he could open next season as the Week 1 starter. He has now become a deep sleeper in Superflex leagues, and his dynasty value is on the rise.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Lloyd had a great camp and finally looks healthy after missing almost the entirety of his career to this point due to injuries. He had already been on the rise for weeks thanks to the off-field issues looming over starting running back Josh Jacobs, but his value exploded this weekend when Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list. Now, Lloyd is viewed as the starter in Green Bay indefinitely.

His ADP is super volatile right now, but we saw him going as high as the fifth round last night. However, we would like to caution fantasy owners that we do expect Chris Brooks to get work for the Packers. He is a durable power back, and it's worth noting that Brooks is listed ahead of Lloyd on the depth chart on the team's official website.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

The Brooks hype train was already chugging down the track, but it went into a different gear once Chuba Hubbard went down with an injury. He responded by finding the end zone in his next preseason game, and that was all that fantasy owners needed to see.

Despite Hubbard not being expected to miss any regular season games, Brooks has jumped him in most rankings and in ADP. He is another player that has a volatile ADP from draft to draft, but there is no doubt that he's going significantly higher now than he was even just a month ago.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

With seemingly every wide receiver in San Francisco getting hurt this summer, the second-round rookie has had a meteoric rise up draft boards. There is no doubt that he has become the biggest riser during the preseason after a spectacular run, which culminated with him being rested with the starters for the final game.

He has a shot to legitimately be the top pass-catcher in San Francisco in Week 1. Mike Evans seems to get hurt every time he steps on the field, Christian Kirk has been sent to IR, Ricky Pearsall is likely out for the season, and George Kittle is still working his way back from a ruptured Achilles tendon. This could be the perfect storm for a quick start to Stribling's rookie season.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

The assumption entering preseason was that Malik Washington was locked in as the Dolphins' WR1 this season. That is no longer the case. Douglas was a camp standout and made a one-handed highlight-reel catch in the preseason that shot him up draft boards. He now appears to have earned a starting job and was rested in the team's final preseason game.

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