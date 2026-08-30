Last week, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was charged with two misdemeanors for battery and criminal damage to property by the Brown County district attorney in Wisconsin. When it comes to formal charges, the league generally does not hand out suspensions until the legal process is complete. However, they do have another option that they do not utilize often. The commissioner's exempt list.



We have seen this used in the past, but not often and usually only for more serious issues. This afternoon, the league decided to place Jacobs on that list, making him ineligible to play indefinitely.



ESPN sources: NFL is placing Packers RB Josh Jacobs on the commissioner exempt list.



Last week Jacobs was charged with battery and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors, by the Brown County (Wis.) district attorney.



Jacobs was originally arrested May 26 on five… pic.twitter.com/byznZrUkoO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

It is possible that this incident being caught on video could have had an impact on this decision. It is important to note that this is not considered disciplinary or a suspension, which means that there is no timetable for a return on the long or short side, and a suspension could still be coming once he's reinstated.



Fantasy Impact



RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers



This is the worst-case scenario for fantasy owners. We now have no idea when Jacobs will return to action. Depending on how things play out, he could miss this entire season and still face a suspension next season, or he could be back in a week, which seems unlikely. The uncertainty is extremely troubling.



If you have not yet drafted, we would be completely avoiding him for at least the first 12 rounds at this point. If you already drafted, you should be on your waiver wire looking to pick up at least one of his backups that we will get into next.



RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers



Lloyd is widely the handcuff to own in Green Bay, and is the highest upside option in the backfield with Jacobs sidelined. He will be the top priority in most leagues on waiver wires or the player that owners will be rushing to pick up. If you're reading this, it could already be too late.



However, it's worth noting that he is completely unproven in the NFL and has been consistently injured. We aren't sure that he should be locked in as the definitive pickup in this backfield.



RB Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers



Most will disagree, but I prefer Brooks in this backfield. He is a durable power back who has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his career. We view him as the safer option, and he is a better fit down by the goal line. It's also worth noting that he is listed second on the Packers' depth chart on their official site.



If Lloyd has been scooped up or was drafted in your league, Brooks is worth throwing on the end of the bench. He could come out and surprise a lot of fantasy football players.



RB Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers



Just before the news broke about Jacobs, the Packers traded for the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 third-round pick. We don't expect him to be more than a depth piece, but this is worth noting and keeping in the back of your mind.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News