Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts To Avoid: Justin Herbert Is Going To Let You Down... Again

If you want to have a successful fantasy football season, you have to avoid busts, especially at the quarterback position. Overdrafting a quarterback is already a sticky situation. Still, if you end up with a bust at the highest scoring position when you could have easily drafted another option rounds later, it's a disaster. These are the quarterback busts to avoid in your fantasy drafts.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

It feels like we are doing this every year now. Fantasy owners need to stop chasing what once was. It's a different position, but this feels like what fantasy owners did for years with Odell Beckham Jr. We know that Herbert has all the physical tools, but he's an overrated quarterback in a system that is clearly built to pound the ball on the ground and allow the defense to help them win games.

Herbert hasn't thrown for 4,000 yards since 2022, and he hasn't topped 26 touchdowns since 2021. We have seen him being drafted as high as the QB6 this season. What are we doing? Yeah, 2021 was great, but that was a long time ago. This team is going to run over defenses with Omarion Hampton, not try to pick them apart with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

Will Herbert have some big games? Of course. Nevertheless, he won't be a consistent option that you want to start weekly, and ultimately, we don't see him being much more productive than he was in 2025.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy worries us, as does this entire offense. Everyone seems to be hurt all the time, and they are already behind the eight ball. Christian McCaffrey is 30 years old and coming off of a massive workload; George Kittle is returning from a ruptured Achilles in January; Ricky Pearsall is likely done for the year, Brandon Aiyuk hates the team, and Mike Evans is already dealing with a soft tissue injury. That's without even getting into Purdy's injury concerns.

We are very skeptical about how this offense will look this season and if they could fall off a cliff due to being loaded with a bunch of old and injured players. It's possible we go into next season with that offense needing almost a full rebuild.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield got off to a hot start last season, then plummeted off a cliff. Now there seems to be hostility between Mayfield and the organization. He also had a complete lack of chemistry with his star receiver, Emeka Egbuka, last year. For whatever reason, Mayfield was wildly inaccurate when targeting him.

The offensive coordinator change seemed to become more of an issue as the season dragged on. In his first nine games, Mayfield threw 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. Over his final eight games, he threw just 10 TDs and nine interceptions. We do not have high hopes for this team or this passing attack in 2026. It could end up being a disaster.

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