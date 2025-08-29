Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Brock Purdy Vs Justin Fields
In fantasy football, if you aren’t going to draft one of the top 5 QBs, you’ll need to find a quarterback in the middle tier to help lead your squad. In this middle tier, there are plenty of intriguing options, including two players ranked very similarly with very different skill sets in very different offensive situations. These two QBs are Justin Fields and Brock Purdy.
Let's take a deep dive into how these two players compare to help make your draft day decision easier.
Brock Purdy ADP: QB 10, 112th OVR
Brock Purdy is coming off a season last year where he threw for 3864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Purdy also managed to add 323 yards rushing and 5 rushing TDs. He finished as the QB14 with 278.9 total fantasy points(18.6 points per game).
There's no secret that Purdy is in one of the best situations a quarterback can be in to be successful. He has arguably the greatest offensive mind in football as his head coach in Kyle Shanahan, and he's surrounded by plenty of talent, including George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk(targeting week 6 return), Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall.
Justin Fields ADP: QB 13, 119th OVR
Justin Fields is coming off a season in Pittsburgh last year where he only started 6 total games. In those games, he managed to throw for 1106 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception while also adding 289 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns. This was good for 120.1 total fantasy points. Fields was also used in certain quarterback running formations, so he appeared in 10 total games, but if we include only his starts, however, he averaged a total of 19.05 fantasy points per game.
This season, Fields joins the New York Jets, where he is the clear starter with no competition. He's being coached by first-year head coach Aaron Glenn and first-year offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who are both coming over from the Lions. His notable weapons are Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Josh Reynolds. While these weapons shouldn't necessarily wow anyone, Fields isn't as reliant on a supporting cast, however, due to his ability to create plays on his own using his legs. In Field's best statistical season in 2022, he managed 2242 yards through the air while also gaining 1143 rushing yards with a subpar Bears team.
Who To Draft?
We are going all in on Justin Fields here. His upside is significantly greater than Brock Purdy's. Purdy is much more reliant on precision passing, a well-coached scheme, and a talented supporting cast, which limits his upside. Fields can create plays on his own using his rushing ability to rack up fantasy points while also being placed in the same QB system that helped All-Pro QB Jared Goff revive his career with the Detroit Lions.