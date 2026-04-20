Is Will Howard a Fantasy Football Steal as Aaron Rodgers Mulls Return?

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain very unsettled in their quarterback situation. The franchise awaits word on whether Aaron Rodgers will return for another season. If he does not, the team may look to 2nd-year quarterback Will Howard to become their starter. Then, of course, there is the scenario in which the team gets Ty Simpson — less likely but possible. In dynasty fantasy football, this situation is very noteworthy: if Rodgers does not return, Howard shall rise. So, where does this stand? Is Rodgers coming back?

Fantasy Football Outlooks

Aaron Rodgers

In 2025, Rodgers finished the season as the QB17 in fantasy football. However, he did so with Mike Tomlin as his head coach. If Rodgers returns in 2026, he will now do so with his old head coach, Mike McCarthy. As the team aims to improve the offensive weapons surrounding their quarterback, top-15 ability is very much in play for Rodgers. However, being another year older and immobile will have little upside at all. Rodgers is viable in a 2-QB league, and not so much in re-draft.

Will Howard

It is very unclear as to whether Howard could be the Steelers post-Rodgers quarterback. If Rodgers does return, Howard is not worth much of a stash in any fantasy football format. However, if Rodgers retires, Howard is set to be the very likely Week 1 starter. As a mid-round quarterback selection, the stock is not too high on Howard. He neither plays for an offensive run by an "offensive wizard," as seen in places like Indianapolis or San Francisco. Howard would have to be undrafted in the re-draft league, but could be a QB2 in 2-QB formats.

The fact is, if Rodgers returns, he will start. He obviously shall not face a quarterback competition with Howard; otherwise, Rodgers would not have come back in the first place. Nonetheless, the Steelers appear happy to bring him back as they await his decision.

Could the Steelers Draft Ty Simpson?

As per Kalshi, the Steelers are the 4th likeliest team to draft Simpson, at 13%. With Kalshi takeout considered, that is more like 10% in true raw terms. The top teams to draft the Alabama quarterback are the Cardinals (51%), Jets (16%), and the Rams (13%).

The Steelers are set to make their first pick at 21st overall. That puts them behind the 8-ball. The Steelers are certainly willing to draft Simpson; it is just a matter of draft position. Rumors are not high that Pittsburgh will trade up for Simpson. With the odds leaning heavily towards Simpson being gone by pick 21, he is 90% likely not to be a Steeler. If he does become one, that may deter Rodgers' return and prompt expectations that Simpson will lead Howard in the quarterback competition that shall ensue.

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