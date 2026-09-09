Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers Week 1: Led By Kyler Murray And A QB With Week-Winning Upside.

It's only Week 1, so odds are you have your starting quarterback locked in. However, you may be searching for a quarterback to stream or at least a cheap DFS option. If you are looking for a quarterback to play this week, we've got you. These are our quarterback streamers for Week 1.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Things didn't end well for Murray in Arizona, but let's not forget how good he was just a few years back. He was viewed as a top dynasty asset. In 2020, he finished the season as the QB3 overall. Prior to last season, when he was limited to just five games, he had finished as a QB1 in fantasy points per game in every season of his career.

His dual-threat ability gives him massive upside, and now he's in a fantastic scheme for quarterback production. It doesn't hurt that he is throwing to one of the best WR corps in the league either. We can't believe in wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings without having some faith in their quarterback.

The matchup against the Green Bay Packers doesn't scare us. It's not necessarily a great matchup, but they are just average, at least until they get Micah Parsons healthy.

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

If you want to shoot for upside, there is no better streaming option than Willis. He is an elite runner, and in his lone start last season, he looked great as a passer, throwing for 288 yards, rushing for 60 yards, and accounting for three touchdowns with no interceptions.

The Dolphins offense is not expected to be great this season, but he has two very talented rookies to throw the ball to in Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas. Of course, he also has De'Von Achane to get the ball to as well.

It never hurts to be playing against the Las Vegas Raiders either. While the Dolphins aren't expected to be very good, the Raiders will also probably be one of the worst teams in the league, per usual. This is a great game to get Willis into your lineup. Even if he is a risky start, he can also win you a week.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough had a strong finish to his rookie season and looked like a quarterback who could be a legitimate franchise quarterback for the Saints. In the fantasy playoffs, he averaged over 304 yards per game with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

His value took a bit of a hit this offseason when first-round rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson landed on IR, designated to return with a hamstring injury, but he still has a stud WR1 in Chris Olave, a reliable tight end in Juwan Johnson, and a strong pass-catching running back in Travis Etienne Jr.

In Week 1, he faces off in a dome in Detroit, which is, of course, ideal conditions. The Lions have had a tough offseason in their secondary, with safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph set to miss at least the first four games of the year due to injury, and cornerback Terrion Arnold was released due to off-field issues. This is a matchup you can target for fantasy purposes for at least a month.

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