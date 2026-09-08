Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Week 1: Dak Prescott And Another Surprising Veteran Climb Above ECR

Week 1 is here, so this is our first weekly quarterback rankings of the year. There are a lot of good quarterbacks with a lot of tough matchups this week, so the rankings have been shaken up earlier than usual this season.



It's sure to be an exciting week, and we all want to start our season off strong. You need to check out our rankings if you want to win your week. We aren't afraid to take our shots, so you can come away with the win. Scroll down to view our quarterback rankings for Week 1.



Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys



We have been high on Prescott all offseason, and he comes in all the way up at No. 2 this week. He has a strong matchup against the New York Giants, who he torched last season, and we don't project them to be significantly better against the pass this year. Dak is a tremendous start this week, and we expect him to have an incredible season.



Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals



Burrow is very high as the QB4 this week; however, he would have been even higher if not for his consistently slow starts to the season. If you don't believe in that, you can move him up, but it has become a trend.



Last season in Week 1, he threw for 113 yards and one touchdown. In 2024, he threw for 164 yards and no TDs. Then, in 2023, he threw the ball 31 times for 82 yards. Going back another year to 2022, he did throw for 338 yards, but he also threw four interceptions to just two touchdowns while fumbling twice. We can keep going, but you get the idea.



That trend scares us, so we dropped him a few spots. Everything all points to him being a great start, though. Which is why he is still our QB4 despite the concerns.



Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams



The fantasy community needs to cool it down with the Stafford disrespect. We understand that he doesn't have the rushing upside, but we have him six spots above ECR as the QB7.



Stafford is coming off an MVP season, and we are not afraid of the San Francisco 49ers defense. Do not be afraid to put Stafford in your lineup; he should not be viewed as a QB2 this week.



Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins



Willis is a high-upside play who could far exceed expectations. We have moved him up in our rankings as a fringe QB1. We love the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and we wouldn't be shot if fantasy owners are scrambling to the waiver wire to pick him up after Week 1.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

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