Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Target D’Andre Swift Over David Montgomery
Ben Johnson + fantasy running backs = success. That has been an equation that has been a mark of excellence in recent years. We talk about David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, and even Jamaal Williams before that. They have all thrived. As for 2025, Ben Johnson now heads up the Bears coaching staff and he will have D'Andre Swift as his RB1 for the time being. So, what is the result? Today we compare the ADP of D'Andre Swift and David Montgomery and decide their comparable values.
D'Andre Swift
Average Draft Position: RB23
It seems like D'Andre Swift has been in the NFL forever, but he is really only entering year six. His career has been a unique ride, but he has had relative value everywhere he has gone. After spending his first four seasons between Detroit and Philadelphia, he is now entering year two as a Chicago Bear. Swift has only one 1,000 Yards season, but he has never failed to achieve at least five touchdowns. Surely, with Ben Johnson he may very well have a career year... or will he?
The Bears offensive line is an average one in the NFL. This should neither hurt nor heavily assist the Bears backfield. Caleb Williams will be asked to make plays, of course, but I would also expect the offense to be a run-first style. This is what Ben Johnson did for years in Detroit, and it worked.
D'Andre Swift is currently the RB1. Roschon Johnson is behind him, but it seems inevitable that 7th round pick, Kyle Monangai, is going to cut in. As for now, Swift is the lone back and will get plenty of run. When trying to project his workload, it will be hard to say. Last season he had a whole different coaching staff, but popular opinion seems to suggest he will have a snap-share well over two-thirds. Will it stay that way all season? It will depend on his level of play and team chemistry, but for now D'Andre Swift is a rare heavily-used back.
My consensus on Swift is that he is a risky piece to draft. His workload looks to be quite heavy, but he has a history of chemistry related issues, leading to his trade to Philadelphia and quick departure from them. I am just nervous of Swift's ability to secure his heavy workload. I would still draft him, but I will not jump above ADP for the pick. I like low-risk high-reward, but Swift is high-risk high-reward. Not bad, but not stunning.
Fantasy on SI Projection: RB21
David Montgomery
Average Draft Position: RB22
A true downhill running back in the league, Montgomery has been awesome with the Lions. This is a unique comparison not just because Ben Johnson has coached both players, but also because both have played for each franchise. It a classic spiderman meme (to all those who are hip to the GIF game).
David Montgomery has been an all out wrecking ball in his NFL career. He has two career 1,000 yard seasons and 25 combined touchdowns in his 28 games as a Detroit Lion.
Though he has been awesome, Jahmyr Gibbs has slowly dug into his workload. In 2023, Montgomery commanded 47% of the team's red zone rushing usage as compared to 34% for Gibbs. In 2024, the two matched with 44% each. It seems as if Gibbs may now overtake this load in 2025.
My projection would say that David Montgomery is still a vital piece of this offense, but on the very slow decline. Jahmyr Gibbs is the future of this team, and I would imagine that Montgomery will be gone once his contract expires in 2027. On the flip side, Jahmyr Gibbs will likely get a haul and become this teams franchise running back at some point soon. As this is in the future, you can expect that Gibbs will become clear number one. In 2025, I would anticipate the Montgomery red zone usage to drop down to 35-40%. He may very well have 10+ touchdowns, but it just dips enough to devalue him year-over-year.
Fantasy on SI Projection: RB24 (Gibbs RB2)
Consensus
We have Swift slightly above Montgomery, and I would stand by that. It is a simple matter of usage rate. There is a world where D'Andre Swift has 30 touches per game, twice as much as Montgomery. An added note in here is the obvious — Ben Johnson is now in Chicago, and the new Lions OC is more pass heavy. Montgomery falls devalued and I would love him in my FLEX spot, but at ADP, I will go another route.