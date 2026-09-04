Fantasy Football Rankings Debate: Tetairoa McMillan Vs Emeka Egbuka

There are going to be a ton of fantasy football drafts over this holiday weekend, and fantasy owners are going to have to make some decisions when they are on the clock. One of those tough decisions could be between two talented second-year wide receivers.

You could be sitting on the clock, having to decide between Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka. We are going to make the case for and against both wide receivers, and give you our verdict on which one of these wideouts you should select.

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

The Case For Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan is the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, coming off a season in which he caught 70 of 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. That is fantastic for a rookie season. Five of his seven touchdowns came in the final six weeks of the fantasy football season.

The Panthers added very little as far as target competition other than rookie Chris Brazzell II, who is out for the season due to injury. McMillan was our top-ranked receiving prospect in his rookie class, and he should only get better this season.

The Case Against Tetairoa McMillan

The biggest concern when it comes to McMillan is his quarterback, Bryce Young, and the Panthers' offense as a whole. It's reasonable to be concerned about his potential touchdown opportunities and the team's ability to sustain drives.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Case For Emeka Egbuka

For more than half the season last year, Egbuka looked locked in as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. We have seen him be great, so we know he has it in him. This offseason, the team moved on from their long-time WR1, Mike Evans, opening up more targets. Egbuka thrived last year when Evans missed time. He should have more upside than McMillan in the Bucs' passing attack.

As a rookie, he saw 127 targets, catching 63 passes for 938 yards and six touchdowns. That is a strong rookie campaign for a wide receiver drafted to a team that already featured Evans and Chris Godwin.

The Case Against Emeka Egbuka

First, and most importantly, Egbuka is entering the season dealing with a toe sprain. He is currently listed as questionable for Week 1 with an injury that could linger into the season.

For whatever reason, Baker Mayfield could not get on the same page with Egbuka last season. He consistently threw terrible passes his way. While these two very good players should have been able to fix that this offseason, it is still a concern until we actually see them in sync on the field.

Verdict

Even though Egbuka has a bit more upside, these two are still very close in the rankings, but the injury to Egbuka is enough for us to proceed with caution and just roll with the safer option. We are going with McMillan here.

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