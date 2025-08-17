Fantasy Football Rankings And Preview: Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams has emerged as one of the NFL’s premier big-play threats, turning limited opportunities into explosive fantasy performances. With his speed translating into 1,000+ yards and eight touchdowns last season, he enters 2025 as a high-upside WR3 trending toward a breakout campaign with the Detroit Lions.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Ohio State gave Williams only 15 catches for 266 yards and three scores in his freshman and sophomore seasons, leading to his transfer to Alabama. The change of scenery unlocked a beast of a season (79/1,572/15). Williams had four explosive showings (10/160/1, 6/158/3, 8/190/3, and 7/184/2) over a five-game stretch. From Week 10 to 13, he gained an impressive 25.0 yards per catch (23/575/8). Unfortunately, Williams suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in early January of 2022.
The excitement of Williams as a home run threat is real. He blows by deep coverage with the wheels to turn a short pass into a long-scoring play. His challenge is to improve his release and develop his usage over the short areas of the field. Williams brought excellent hands while needing to get stronger. Two of the top five receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft played in front of him at Ohio State.
In his rookie season, Detroit had Williams only on the field for 78 plays. He caught only one pass for 41 yards and one touchdown on nine targets.
A gambling issue led to a four-game suspension at the start of 2023. Over his 12 games, Williams caught only 24 of his 42 targets for 354 yards and two touchdowns while adding three rushes for 29 yards and a score. The Lions gave him only 28 chances (26 targets and two carries) over his first nine games. After a slight uptick in targets (7 and 6) in Week 15 (4/47) and Week 16 (5/43), Detroit only looked his way 12 more times over his final four matchups.
The explosiveness of Williams shined through last season. He gained 17.3 yards per catch, thanks to 17 catches of 20 yards or more (six reached the 40-yard mark). Williams set career highs in catches (58), receiving yards (1,001), and touchdowns (8). He missed two games due to a suspension (PEDs).
His best value came in four games (24.40, 22.60, 26.00, and 24.70), three of which he gained more than 100 yards (5/134/1, 4/126/1, and 5/150/1). After Week 10, Williams had a floor of 9.40 fantasy points over his final nine matchups.
Jameson Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Rankings
The missing link to his ceiling is games with more than eight targets (once last year). Williams ranks 26th in late summer, which invites a buying opportunity. Trending toward 70+ catches for 1,200 yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Williams is currently the WR25 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.