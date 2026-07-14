There are quite a few important fantasy football stars dealing with injuries they suffered last season. Unfortunately, teams don't have to release injury reports this time of year, so you have to monitor these situations through various reports from beat writers and other sources. These are the biggest quarterback and running back injuries that you should be monitoring leading up to the 2026 fantasy football season.



QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts



While we don't want to downplay Jones's potential fantasy value, the real concern here is for his other pieces of the offense like Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, and Alec Pierce. Their offense fell apart last season once Jones went down with his leg injury. Fantasy owners need him healthy even if they don't own him.



The good news is that it sounds like he should be ready to roll once training camp starts. Still, you should be monitoring how he looks once he's on the field. If he's fully healthy, it will make a huge difference for everyone in Indy.



QB Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons



We don't know who the starting quarterback for the Falcons is going to be this season, and we have no idea when Penix will even be able to get on the field to compete for the job. The team brought in free agent Tua Tagovailoa, and we are betting that he wins the job.



Nevertheless, at this point, that is just speculation. While this is likely only important in Superflex and dynasty leagues, if you are relying on Penix, this is a situation you need to monitor closely.



QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos



Nix broke his ankle in the AFC Championship game and has QB1 upside in fantasy leagues. This is another situation where he is expected to be fully healthy for training camp despite undergoing a second surgery in April.



RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants



Skattebo suffered a horrific leg and ankle injury last season and is still being drafted as an important fantasy piece as he climbs the fantasy rankings.

Because of this, he is a player to monitor closely. We don't have any definitive return dates, but it does sound like they expect him back fairly early on during training camp, which has positively impacted his ADP. How he looks once he is on the field will be the key report to watch out for.



RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns



Judkins suffered a similar injury to Skattebo in December, but he was already at OTAs and came away getting rave reviews. This gives us hope; however, it feels almost too good to be true. Nevertheless, if he is ready to go on Day 1 of training camp, which we expect him to be, this could somehow end up being a non-issue.



RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks



Charbonnet tore his ACL in the NFC Championship game, then the Seahawks turned around and drafted Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That is ominous for Charbonnet's fantasy value, but he will be back at some point this season, whether that's by Week 1 or after a stint on the PUP list.



The bigger question here is, when do you draft Price? Everyone wants to get their hands on a first-round rookie fantasy running back, but his long-term volume is a question with Charbonnet looming. We have no real idea when Charbonnet will be back yet, so keep a close eye on him.





More Fantasy Sports On SI News