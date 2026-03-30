Building the Best 2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football Team Names
Football season is months away, but for some, it is happening all the time. With the NFL Draft just weeks away, we begin to dream about the 2026 fantasy football season and what it may bring for us. Even more so, we wonder which rookie stars shall become the faces of fantasy football. In turn, we can make them our dynasty steals and in turn, name our teams with those future legends, securing our team names for (hopefully) years to come. Here are the best dynasty fantasy football team names via the 2026 NFL Draft.
Fernando Mendoza Team Names
Viva Las Mendoza
Between Two Fernando's
The Mendalorian
Bull Dozas
Two and a Half Mendozas
Its Raining Mendoza
Turning the name "Mendoza" into a name seemed difficult at first. However, we take the "Men" in Mendoza and go so many different directions. If you are making Fernando the face of your franchise, your options are many.
Ty Simpson
Ty Fighters
Ride or Ty
The Simpsons
Ty Simpson may not be a year-one starter, but he will remain a big deal in fantasy football with his first-round draft grade.
Jeremiyah Love
Whole Lotta Love
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Made With Love
In Love We Trust
The names go on endlessly with Jeremiyah Love. He gifts us with an everyday noun of a last name, in which I am sure you can brainstorm endless names. Think of movies, shows, songs, pop-culture references, and so much more. He will be a fantasy football staple for years to come.
Carnell Tate
Tate Dogg
The Tate of Ophelia
Masters from Carnell University
Speed Tateing
Tate It or Love It
Shoutout to my fellow female fantasy football players — leverage a Taylor Swift lyric of grief, as we all endure with our teams, both fantasy and professional. Carnell Tate has so many creative ways to go with the first and the last name.
Makai Lemon
When Life Gives You Lemon's
Lemon on a Prayer
Makaing Lemonade
Winner with Lemon
I think of the famed nickname of Lou Williams, "Lemon Pepper Lou." If you can think of a way to spin that, go for it.
Jordyn Tyson
Air Jordyn
Iron Jordyn Tyson
Got That Tyson Fury
Clash of the Tyson's
Jordan Tyson has varying stock in fantasy football, very much depending on his destinations. If you are an Arizona State fan, you may be able to spin the Sun Devil angle in your own, unique way.
K.C. Concepcion
The Immaculate Concepcion
Singing Our K.C.TDs
I mean, if you draft K.C. Concepcion, I think you have to use The Immaculate Concepcion. Forget a sample size.
Kenyon Sadiq
Catch Me If You Kenyon
Dirty Little Sadiqret
Hide and Sadiq
Heat Sadiqing Missile
We are playing the rhyme game with Kenyon Sadiq, however, that game can be played very well;. What is your best team name for the future top-15 tight end?
As the draft comes and goes, we will have more fantasy football team names for you to leverage. In due time, more than the players listed will become relevant in fantasy football. As for now, they are the main names inevitable for fantasy relevance in the top-10 rounds of drafts. The season will be here soon enough.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.