Football season is months away, but for some, it is happening all the time. With the NFL Draft just weeks away, we begin to dream about the 2026 fantasy football season and what it may bring for us. Even more so, we wonder which rookie stars shall become the faces of fantasy football. In turn, we can make them our dynasty steals and in turn, name our teams with those future legends, securing our team names for (hopefully) years to come. Here are the best dynasty fantasy football team names via the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fernando Mendoza Team Names Viva Las Mendoza Between Two Fernando's The Mendalorian Bull Dozas Two and a Half Mendozas Its Raining Mendoza

Turning the name "Mendoza" into a name seemed difficult at first. However, we take the "Men" in Mendoza and go so many different directions. If you are making Fernando the face of your franchise, your options are many.

Ty Simpson Ty Fighters Ride or Ty The Simpsons

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Ty Simpson may not be a year-one starter, but he will remain a big deal in fantasy football with his first-round draft grade.

Jeremiyah Love Whole Lotta Love Crazy, Stupid, Love Made With Love In Love We Trust

The names go on endlessly with Jeremiyah Love. He gifts us with an everyday noun of a last name, in which I am sure you can brainstorm endless names. Think of movies, shows, songs, pop-culture references, and so much more. He will be a fantasy football staple for years to come.

Carnell Tate Tate Dogg The Tate of Ophelia Masters from Carnell University Speed Tateing Tate It or Love It

Shoutout to my fellow female fantasy football players — leverage a Taylor Swift lyric of grief, as we all endure with our teams, both fantasy and professional. Carnell Tate has so many creative ways to go with the first and the last name.

Makai Lemon When Life Gives You Lemon's Lemon on a Prayer Makaing Lemonade Winner with Lemon

I think of the famed nickname of Lou Williams, "Lemon Pepper Lou." If you can think of a way to spin that, go for it.

Jordyn Tyson Air Jordyn Iron Jordyn Tyson Got That Tyson Fury Clash of the Tyson's

Jordan Tyson has varying stock in fantasy football, very much depending on his destinations. If you are an Arizona State fan, you may be able to spin the Sun Devil angle in your own, unique way.

K.C. Concepcion The Immaculate Concepcion Singing Our K.C.TDs

I mean, if you draft K.C. Concepcion, I think you have to use The Immaculate Concepcion. Forget a sample size.

Kenyon Sadiq Catch Me If You Kenyon Dirty Little Sadiqret Hide and Sadiq Heat Sadiqing Missile

We are playing the rhyme game with Kenyon Sadiq, however, that game can be played very well;. What is your best team name for the future top-15 tight end?

As the draft comes and goes, we will have more fantasy football team names for you to leverage. In due time, more than the players listed will become relevant in fantasy football. As for now, they are the main names inevitable for fantasy relevance in the top-10 rounds of drafts. The season will be here soon enough.

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