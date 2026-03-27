Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names For 2026 NFL Rookies: Jeremiyah Love And Five More Stars
With the 2026 NFL Draft just around the corner on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, fantasy owners are starting to get excited for the new season. Once you draft your players, you need to come up with a clever team name. Since all eyes are currently on the incoming rookie class, these are some of the funniest team names for the top stars in this class.
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Between Two Fernandos
The Mendolorian
Boyz II Mendoza
Two & A Half Mendozas
A Few Good Mendozas
Of Mice & Mendoza
X-Mendoza
The Mendoza Line
Mad Mendoza
RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
All I Need Is Love
Love Conquers All
Love at First Down
Where Is The Love?
Spread the Love
Love The Way You Lie
Love Is In The Air
Love Is A Battlefield
Love Shack
Love Potion
Eat, Pray, Love
Love Actually
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Love Will Tear You Apart
WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Taters Gonna Tate
Enemy Of The Tate
Better Tate Than Never
10 Things I Tate About You
Dire Tates
Tate Me Now
50 First Tates
The Tateful Eight
MasturTater
Love It Or Tate It
The Tate Gatsby
Blind Tate
Tate Of Shock
Tate The Rainbow
Carnell of Truth
Popcorn Carnells
Carnell Knowledge
WR Makai Lemon, USC
Devil Makai
Makai Wish
Caramel Makaiato
Lemon Pledge
Lemon Law
Lemony Snicket
Lemon Squeezy
KPop Lemon Hunters
Lemonheads
WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
Clash Of The Tysons
Remember The Tysons
Jordyn Tyson's Punch-Out!
Air Jordyn
Crying Jordyn
TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
Kenyon Dig It?
Catch Me If You Kenyon
The Grand Kenyon
Oh Say Kenyon See?
Sadiq & Destroy
Hide & Sadiq
Heat Sadiqing Missile
Top Sadiqret!
Dirty Little Sadiqret
Whether you’re building around rising stars like Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate or getting creative with names inspired by Fernando Mendoza and Makai Lemon, the best dynasty team names blend personality with upside. And with breakout potential from guys like Jordyn Tyson and Kenyon Sadiq, now’s the perfect time to lock in a name that’ll age just as well as your roster.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21