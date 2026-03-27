Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names For 2026 NFL Rookies: Jeremiyah Love And Five More Stars

With the 2026 NFL Draft just around the corner on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, fantasy owners are starting to get excited for the new season. Once you draft your players, you need to come up with a clever team name. Since all eyes are currently on the incoming rookie class, these are some of the funniest team names for the top stars in this class.



QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana



Between Two Fernandos



The Mendolorian



Boyz II Mendoza



Two & A Half Mendozas



A Few Good Mendozas



Of Mice & Mendoza



X-Mendoza



The Mendoza Line



Mad Mendoza



RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame



All I Need Is Love



Love Conquers All



Love at First Down



Where Is The Love?



Spread the Love



Love The Way You Lie



Love Is In The Air



Love Is A Battlefield



Love Shack



Love Potion



Eat, Pray, Love



Love Actually



Crazy, Stupid, Love



Love Will Tear You Apart



WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State



Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taters Gonna Tate



Enemy Of The Tate



Better Tate Than Never



10 Things I Tate About You



Dire Tates



Tate Me Now



50 First Tates



The Tateful Eight



MasturTater



Love It Or Tate It



The Tate Gatsby



Blind Tate



Tate Of Shock



Tate The Rainbow



Carnell of Truth



Popcorn Carnells



Carnell Knowledge



WR Makai Lemon, USC



Devil Makai



Makai Wish



Caramel Makaiato



Lemon Pledge



Lemon Law



Lemony Snicket



Lemon Squeezy



KPop Lemon Hunters



Lemonheads



WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State



Clash Of The Tysons



Remember The Tysons



Jordyn Tyson's Punch-Out!



Air Jordyn



Crying Jordyn



TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon



Kenyon Dig It?



Catch Me If You Kenyon



The Grand Kenyon



Oh Say Kenyon See?



Sadiq & Destroy



Hide & Sadiq



Heat Sadiqing Missile



Top Sadiqret!



Dirty Little Sadiqret

Whether you’re building around rising stars like Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate or getting creative with names inspired by Fernando Mendoza and Makai Lemon, the best dynasty team names blend personality with upside. And with breakout potential from guys like Jordyn Tyson and Kenyon Sadiq, now’s the perfect time to lock in a name that’ll age just as well as your roster.

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