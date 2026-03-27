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Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names For 2026 NFL Rookies: Jeremiyah Love And Five More Stars

These are the top fantasy football team names for the top offensive rookie stars in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Mark Morales-Smith|
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

With the 2026 NFL Draft just around the corner on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, fantasy owners are starting to get excited for the new season. Once you draft your players, you need to come up with a clever team name. Since all eyes are currently on the incoming rookie class, these are some of the funniest team names for the top stars in this class.

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Between Two Fernandos

The Mendolorian

Boyz II Mendoza

Two & A Half Mendozas

A Few Good Mendozas

Of Mice & Mendoza

X-Mendoza

The Mendoza Line

Mad Mendoza

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

All I Need Is Love

Love Conquers All

Love at First Down

Where Is The Love?

Spread the Love

Love The Way You Lie

Love Is In The Air

Love Is A Battlefield

Love Shack

Love Potion

Eat, Pray, Love

Love Actually

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Love Will Tear You Apart

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Carnell Tate
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taters Gonna Tate

Enemy Of The Tate

Better Tate Than Never

10 Things I Tate About You

Dire Tates

Tate Me Now

50 First Tates

The Tateful Eight

MasturTater

Love It Or Tate It

The Tate Gatsby

Blind Tate

Tate Of Shock

Tate The Rainbow

Carnell of Truth

Popcorn Carnells

Carnell Knowledge

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Devil Makai

Makai Wish

Caramel Makaiato

Lemon Pledge

Lemon Law

Lemony Snicket

Lemon Squeezy

KPop Lemon Hunters

Lemonheads

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Clash Of The Tysons

Remember The Tysons

Jordyn Tyson's Punch-Out!

Air Jordyn

Crying Jordyn

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Kenyon Dig It?

Catch Me If You Kenyon

The Grand Kenyon

Oh Say Kenyon See?

Sadiq & Destroy

Hide & Sadiq

Heat Sadiqing Missile

Top Sadiqret!

Dirty Little Sadiqret

Whether you’re building around rising stars like Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate or getting creative with names inspired by Fernando Mendoza and Makai Lemon, the best dynasty team names blend personality with upside. And with breakout potential from guys like Jordyn Tyson and Kenyon Sadiq, now’s the perfect time to lock in a name that’ll age just as well as your roster.

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Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

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