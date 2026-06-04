Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Debate: Should You Draft KC Concepcion Or Omar Cooper Jr?

We are going to focus on two first-round rookie wide receivers from the 2026 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns' 24th overall pick, KC Concepcion, and the New York Jets' 30th overall pick, Omar Cooper Jr. If you are trying to decide between these two young wideouts in your draft, we will help you figure out which player to select.

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

The Case For Concepcion

Concepcion was the better prospect of the two receivers and also found the better landing spot. While the quarterback situation is not ideal in Cleveland, he has a shot to step in as the WR1 for the Browns as soon as this season. His biggest competition is Jerry Jeudy, who has been fine, but isn't a true NFL WR1. He has the ability to separate quickly and gain extra yards once he gets the ball in his hands, which makes him a great fit for their young quarterbacks.

The Case Against Concepcion

He doesn't necessarily translate as a true WR1 on the next level. His ceiling might not be quite as high. There is also the looming quarterback battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. No matter who wins, Concepcion might lose. The Browns have also struggled to develop both wide receivers and quarterbacks for a long time now. That might not bode well for him here.

WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

The Case For Cooper Jr

Cooper comes loaded with upside and comes from a great situation in Indiana, where he was surely coached and prepared for the next level. If he can carry his college success with him to the next level, it could help him overcome all the hurdles he will deal with being drafted to a terrible franchise.

The Case Against Cooper Jr

Not only did we view him as a bit of an overrated prospect, but he also ended up landing in the worst possible situation. The Jets have consistently had one of the worst passing attacks in the league, and they made a lateral move to Geno Smith this offseason. The passing production still won't be there, but now they have to split that limited production between Cooper, Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Kenyon Sadiq, Mason Taylor, and the running backs.

Even in dynasty leagues, we have no confidence that the Jets will be able to get the quarterback situation right. The issue seems to be with the franchise, not the players. Sam Darnold just won a Super Bowl and was almost run out of the league because of how bad he was with the Jets. Wilson is a significantly better and even he has been held back by this nightmarish franchise. Talent has proven not to be enough to overcome being drafted by the Jets.

Verdict

Go with Concepcion. We have very little faith that Cooper will be able to develop into a fantasy star as the second or third option for whatever quarterback the Jets are jogging out there under center for the foreseeable future. We already weren't overly high on Cooper as a prospect, but being drafted by the Jets kills his value for us.

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