Fantasy Football Rookie of the Year Watch: Emeka Egbuka And Tyler Warren Pop Off
Game one of their careers is in the books for most NFL rookies, and we are already ready to start ranking them. We may have an extremely small sample size, but these are our 2025 Fantasy Rookie of the Year rankings, so far.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The first-round rookie wide receiver didn't take long to become acclimated to the NFL. He looked incredible in his first professional game. On six targets, he caught four passes for 67 yards and two TDs. That was enough to finish just behind Johnston with 19.6 fantasy points. The closest wideout behind this trio of receivers had just 17.2 fantasy points before another drop-off to 15.6.
2. RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Not many would have predicted after the 2025 NFL Draft that a rookie running back would be on this list after Week 1, and it wouldn't be Quinshon Judkins. It took him all of one drive to jump the plodding Jerome Ford on the depth chart. He handled 12 carries and caught all eight of his targets for a total of 93 yards compared to Ford's six carries. Things could change once Judkins joins this offense, but until then, he has earned this No. 2 spot and 17.3 fantasy points, making him the RB9 overall.
3. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren looked incredible on the first drive against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. While he slowed down a bit later in the game, he still finished as the TE3 with 14.9 fantasy points. Juwan Johnson in the top spot barely outscored him with 15.6 fantasy points. His final stat line was seven catches for 76 yards and a three-yard run.
4. TE Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns
Fannin has to be the most surprising player on this list. The rookie tight end seemingly came out of nowhere to not only have a huge game, but, much more surprisingly, he managed to out-target David Njoku nine to six. He finished the game with seven receptions for 63 yards, scoring 13.6 fantasy points as the TE6.
5. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
The hype may have been real with JCM. After Chris Rodriguez was listed as a healthy scratch before the game, we knew it could be wheels up for the rookie. Those who had the courage to start him were rewarded handsomely. He rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in this one, scoring 14.2 fantasy points and finishing as the RB17.