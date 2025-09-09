Fantasy Football Week 2 FAAB Report: Harold Fannin Jr., Dylan Sampson, and 10 other players to target on waivers
It’s FAAB time!
Similar to last week, I still don’t think there’s anyone worth absolutely breaking the bank on, but we have a few high upside options out there this week.
Let’s take a look at three players at each position that we should all be adding to our fantasy rosters.
(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 30% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)
Quarterback
QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget
I can’t believe Danny Dimes is atop this list, but here we are. We need to keep in mind that the Dolphins defense is bad, but it’s also hard to ignore a 22-of-29 game for 272 passing yards to go along with two rushing touchdowns. While things can (and probably will) go badly with Jones, he has some rushing upside that will give him a high floor as long as he keeps his starting job for the Colts.
QB Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
FAAB recommendation: 4-5 percent of budget
Penix appeared on this list last week, and he rewarded our confidence with 298 passing yards to go along with two total touchdowns (one through the air and one on the ground). Penix is a smart player with a great arm – and he has some of the best offensive weapons in the league. While I don’t think he’ll finish as a top-7 fantasy quarterback (which is what he is after Week 1), Penix is worth an add for those stuck scrambling for a new quarterback.
QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
FAAB recommendation: 4-5 percent of budget (only in Superflex leagues)
We’re digging deep here, but I want to make sure we’re keeping Superflex fantasy managers in mind. Russell Wilson looked beyond washed on Sunday in going 17-of-37 for 168 passing yards, and Giants HC Brian Daboll didn’t exactly go to bat for Wilson after the game. I don’t think we’re there yet, but the Jaxson Dart Era is going to start sooner rather than later, and we want to be early to that party.
Running Back
RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
FAAB recommendation: 25 percent of budget
I’m going to break my rule here as Tuten is 42% rostered in ESPN leagues, but it’s worth looking (go now and come back!) to see if he’s still available. The Jaguars just traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles, so Tuten should see some extra opportunities moving forward. He’ll be playing behind Travis Etienne Jr. (for now), but Tuten has massive upside and is worth a big chunk of your FAAB budget if he’s out there.
RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
The Browns running back situation is a bit of a mess (and Quinshon Judkins should be in the mix soon), but Sampson seems to have carved out a permanent role for himself as the third-down/passing back. He logged 12 carries and saw eight targets in Sunday’s game and should be used in a similar capacity moving forward – even when Judkins is in uniform). Sampson could end up being a steal in PPR leagues.
RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
FAAB recommendation: 5-8 percent of budget
Benson is more injury insurance for James Conner, but he has the most upside of any backup running back currently out there. While he only touched the ball nine total times against the Saints, Benson put up 75 total yards and is worth a stash just in case Conner misses time with injury.
Wide Receiver
WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
FAAB recommendation: 8-10 percent of budget
Johnston is only two years removed from being a first-round draft pick and came into the year as a bit of a forgotten man. He may again resume being a forgotten man as rookie Tre Harris emerges, but for now, Johnston is the WR2 for the Chargers and put up a monster Week 1 performance with five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. While his drop issues could still resurface, Johnston has enough talent to stick as a weekly flex option in most fantasy leagues.
WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
FAAB recommendation: 8-10 percent of budget
Boutte is part of a crowded (though not supremely talented) Patriots wide receiver room, but he’s seemingly emerged as Drake Maye’s favorite receiver. The third-year player had a rapport with Maye last season and put up 103 yards on six catches against the Raiders in Week 1. And even more promising – Boutte saw the most snaps of any Patriots receiver last week. He’s worth an add in deeper leagues.
WR Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers
FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget
Austin flew under the radar during fantasy draft season, but those days are over. Austin played over 80 percent of the Steelers offensive snaps in Week 1 and put up 70 yards and a touchdown on six targets. While he may have to compete with Jonnu Smith for targets, Austin is seemingly second in the target pecking order for the Steelers.
Tight End
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
FAAB recommendation: 15 percent of budget
Johnson currently sits at TE2 after one week and was the only tight end in the league who saw double-digit targets (11). The Saints quarterback situation is a mess, but that’s not the worst thing in the world when it comes to tight ends as a solid tight end is a bad quarterback’s best friend. Johnson has the talent to finish as a top-10 tight end this season.
TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget
This is a little trickier as Fannin has to compete with Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, David Njoku, and (to an extent) Dylan Sampson for targets, but the Browns obviously have plans for him. The rookie saw nine targets in Week 1 and delivered with seven catches for 63 yards. He’s well worth a speculative add.
TE Noah Fant, Cincinnati Bengals
FAAB recommendation: 4-5 percent of budget
We’ve all been waiting for the Bengals to find Joe Burrow a good tight end for years now, and we might have finally gotten what we’ve been asking for. Fant is still just 27 years old and actually led the Bengals in targets and receptions in Week 1. That part won’t last, but Fant should see at least four or five targets every week. That’s enough volume for him to fit into the TE2 conversation.