Fantasy Football Rookies To Watch In The Hall of Fame Game: Carson Beck Will Look To Help Another Rookie Shine

Arizona Cardinals Rookies



QB Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

Beck is set to get the start for the Cardinals in tonight's Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers after helping lead the Miami Hurricanes to a National Championship Game last season. He is the most important player to watch in tonight's game, because there is a real chance that he becomes the starter at some point this season when the wheels inevitably fall off on the Cardinals' season. That opportunity will also be a tryout for a long-term job moving forward beyond 2026.



If he goes out there and looks awful in the preseason, it will cause some concerns for fantasy pass-catchers like Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Michael Wilson. However, if he looks great, it could help you feel much more confident in their upside for the entirety of the season.



RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals



We aren't sure how much Love will play in this game, but it will be exciting to see him out there. It has been a bit of a tumultuous start for Love in training camp. Not because he has performed poorly, but because former Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier, who the Cardinals signed in free agency, has been getting the starters' snaps and running ahead of Love.



That doesn't mean that will be the case for the entirety of the regular season or even any of the regular season; however, with Allgeier getting RB1 carries and James Conner still looming, Love might not be the slam-dunk option many are expecting him to be. If he comes out and lights the world on fire in the preseason, it could help ease a lot of concerns.



Carolina Panthers Rookies



OT Monroe Freeling, Carolina Panthers



Ideally, we would have been covering rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II here, but unfortunately, he is going to miss the entirety of the 2026 season due to injury. So we turn our attention to their first-round offensive lineman.

If their big offensive tackle comes out and dominates on the line, it could mean big things for the Panthers' offense, both on the ground and through the air. Keep an eye on him, because the team is relying on him to have a major impact up front in the trenches.

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