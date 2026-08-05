Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers: Can Jonathon Brooks Take The Panthers' Backfield From Chuba Hubbard?

When drafting your fantasy football team, the most important thing you can do is identify the sleeper running backs. They are the true league winners in this game. No position is more important than the running backs, so you need to get them right. These are the top running back sleepers for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Judkins isn't being drafted as a top-20 running back this year, according to his current ADP. However, as an RB2, even on the fringe of being an RB3, it's hard to call a running back a sleeper, but we are making an exception here because we would be okay with drafting Judkins just outside of the RB1s.

We love the value with Judkins and believe he is being undervalued due to being on the Browns. He is going to see a ton of volume and has the ability to make a big jump as a pass-catcher. Don't be shocked if he hits 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns this season.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Price was a first-round running back, which usually drives up your fantasy value. For some reason, he is being drafted outside of the top-25 running backs as an RB3. There is a real chance that he has a better fantasy season than fellow first-round rookie Jeremiyah Love.

Seattle is an ideal landing spot, and it seems unlikely that Charbonnet will even be able to get on the field and avoid the PUP list to start the season. Charbonnet tore his ACL in late January in the NFC Championship Game. There is a clear path to a bell-cow role for a first-round running back, and you can get him in the sixth or seventh round. The upside is immense, and you should be drafting him as much as possible.

JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

We get a lot of the hesitancy with Dobbins. The health concerns are completely valid, and it seems like a near lock that he will miss at least some time throughout the season. However, we have zero concerns about RJ Harvey taking over. It's just not going to happen.

Harvey will have a role carved out on pass-catching downs, but Dobbins will be the unquestioned starter when healthy. That makes Dobbins the starting running back in a Sean Payton offense who you can get as the RB33 in the eighth round of fantasy drafts. That's a steal.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Brooks has legitimate RB1 upside, but could also be a complete non-factor. While he is undoubtedly a high-upside sleeper, he does also come with risk.

With that said, he was the best running back prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft Class, and likely would have been a first-round pick if he wasn't entering the draft process with a torn ACL. If he is fully healthy, he has the talent to be an elite fantasy option. He is well worth the risk, being that you can draft him as an RB4.



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