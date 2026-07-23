Fantasy Football Running Backs To Target In BestBall: Target TreVeyon Henderson & Another Second-Year Back

At this time of the season, many fantasy football owners are participating in bestball drafts. Those are teams you can draft and forget about, and they automatically optimize your lineup every week. Whichever players score the most points get automatically inserted into your lineup.



Because of that, you want to target players with a high weekly upside, even if they aren't quite as consistent as you'd like in normal season-long leagues. These are the top running backs to target in bestball leagues.



TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots



We have our reservations about drafting Henderson as an RB2 this season because of his potential lack of consistency. It doesn't look like Rhamondre Stevenson is going anywhere. However, that is significantly less concerning in bestball leagues.



Henderson is going to have those big week-winning performances, and in bestball you don't have to worry about predicting them. If Stevenson were to go down with an injury, the sky is the limit for Henderson. We love him in this format.



RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos



Harvey is a running back we have been particularly low on since he was drafted by the Broncos. He was never worth a second-round pick and didn't project as anything more than a flex option in fantasy football. However, his pass-catching upside and his ability to break a big play make him a perfect target for bestball leagues.



While he will not be the top option in Denver, even if JK Dobbins gets hurt, he will have a role in the passing attack with a few scattered monster performances throughout the year. His ADP is ridiculous in season-long leagues, but perfect for bestball.



Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers



Mitchell is an electric running back; he has just struggled to stay healthy. In his career, he has averaged an incredible 6.3 yards per carry.

Omarion Hampton is the clear top back in Los Angeles, but Mitchell is going to get his opportunities and will break some big plays. He is worth a roster spot in bestball leagues and can be selected near the end of drafts.



Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans



Singleton is a sleeper rookie that we are high on and expect to be the future at the position in Tennessee. Tyjae Spears is a lost cause, and Tony Pollard is in the final year of his contract.



We don't expect Singleton to start seeing significant snaps until the back half of the season, but once he does, he could be a league-winning running back. He has the physical ability to break big plays and handle a full workload.

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